How to Age At Home Gracefully Even With Complex Conditions

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A 2024 survey of US adults revealed that over 60 percent of respondents feared their health declining as they age. To help ease ominous anxieties and fear about the aging process, BrightStar Care, the nation's leading home care and medical staffing agency with more than 400 franchise and company-owned locations, leans into education and preparation. With baby boomers rapidly aging into the senior category, the average age of the American populations is increasing, leading to more senior care services and education offerings needed for aging adults and their children in communities around the country.

Receiving care in the home is preferred among many aging adults, as they wish to remain where they are the most comfortable. In addition to personal comforts, home care services result in less hospital visits and less return hospital visits. This level of care is personalized to the client and the care provider dedicates their full attention to the client during visits, ensuring a higher standard of care services.

Home care is even possible for people with complex care conditions, such as Alzheimer's, congestive heart failure, or Parkinson's. In many cases, leaving clients with these conditions in the home can improve their condition and overall mental and physical health. Nurse-led care in the home ensures that all care and medications make sense for the client's current care needs and that nothing is contracting or inhibiting improvement.

BrightStar Care of Huntington Beach franchisees, Biju and Lori Kewalram, have deepened their commitment to education by launching their own podcast, Keep Me Home Longer, an optimistic podcast about home care and the growing options for managing conditions in the home and staying in the home longer. With a mission to offer reassurance and empower listeners, the Kewalrams aim to ease the anxieties of aging by exploring care options and providing valuable insights into the aging process. Through their podcast, they're helping individuals and families navigate this journey with confidence and peace of mind.

"I started to get a general sense of anxiety around the feeling of aging and health a few years ago," said Biju Kewalram. "My wife has been the owner and operator of a BrightStar Care agency in our community since 2013, so we started having conversations around the dinner table to help ease my anxieties. From these discussions, we realized many other people might be feeling as I was and benefit from the information my wife and our Assistant Director of Nursing, Kirsten McGlynn, could provide me. That is where the Keep Me Home Longer Podcast was born."

Each episode of the Keep Me Home Longer podcast delves into common health conditions associated with aging, offering essential information and guidance on managing these in a home care setting. Hosts Biju and Lori invite expert guests to share valuable insights on managing these conditions and providing compassionate care, empowering individuals to age comfortably and maintain their independence.

