How to Assure One's Standing with God in the End of Days

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a revelation of faith, author Daniel G. Ochoa devoted 30 years to studying the scripture of the Bible. As his studies continued, he found his focus shifting towards the end times, and what it means for the current generation. In his new book "Time Is Running Out!: Am I Really in Good Standing with God?" Ochoa shares his findings with readers.

"Time Is Running Out!" presents a compelling case supported by scripture that the current generation is destined to witness the return of Christ. He challenges readers to consider their readiness for Christ's return and the possibility of facing him after death.

"Despite the urgency and significance of the situation," Ochoa explains, "many individuals seem indifferent and disinterested in exploring what scripture has to say about these prophetic events. We should ask ourselves, 'If I were to die today, what would I say as I stand before God?'"

Ochoa wants his book to be a wake-up call for readers, so that they can make the necessary commitments to align themselves to what it means to be an authentic follower of Jesus Christ.

"Often times people create a God in their head that justifies their life," Ochoa said. "They rely on their feelings instead of scripture. We must recognize the deceitful nature of our hearts and seek the truth, so that we can stand for truth. It is imperative that we understand what it means to make Jesus Lord of our lives, where he becomes the axis on which our lives turn."

About the author

Daniel G. Ochoa had a revelation of faith in his 30s, when he encountered the true God of the Bible. He devoted the following 30 years to diligent scriptural studies. His focus of study has recently shifted to the end times; this has convinced him that the current generation will have the privilege of witnessing the return of Christ, amplifying his determination to proclaim the truth about God. He is currently residing in North Texas and lives with his wife and daughter. To learn more, please visit http://www.timeisrunningoutthebook.com.

