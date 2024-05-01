The need for endpoint security has never been greater. The rise of remote work and the proliferation of IoT devices means potentially thousands of devices connecting to an enterprise network. Each connection represents a door that needs securing. Post this

Finally, the article provides a brief overview of the WatchGuard Endpoint Security solution, one of the premier options available on the market today.

"The need for endpoint security has never been greater. The rise of remote work and the proliferation of IoT devices means potentially thousands of devices connecting to an enterprise network. Each connection represents a door that needs securing," warned Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "How to Choose an Endpoint Security Solution…and Why It Matters."

Endpoint Security Even More Critical Than Ever in 2024

"Many of these devices store valuable and sensitive data, much of it subject to regulatory controls. Data protection regulations grow increasingly stringent every year, requiring businesses to demonstrate adoption of comprehensive security measures."

How to Choose an Endpoint Security Solution: Essential Considerations

"While EPP tools focus on detecting and addressing known threats, EDR goes a step further. Using machine learning and behavior analysis, these tools detect zero-day exploits and anomalies in user behavior that could indicate a breach."

"The zero-trust security model means that any device or entity trying to access resources in the network must be verified. With so many devices accessing corporate networks, zero trust has become an essential element of endpoint protection."

Superior Device Protection with WatchGuard Endpoint Security

"WatchGuard Endpoint Security offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to fortify endpoints against today's sophisticated threats. As part of a unified security platform, the Endpoint Security suite streamlines the security experience without compromising on protection."

Endpoint Security: A Critical Component of a Robust Security Strategy

Any effective cyber security strategy must prioritize endpoint security, or it will open critical vulnerabilities. By partnering with the security experts at eMazzanti, organizations gain the insight they need to choose and implement the right endpoint security solution to meet business needs.

