The author then shares five tips for choosing a partner that will help businesses both address current needs and drive future growth.

"A Microsoft partner will work closely with you to understand your business goals, sales processes, and pain points. They will then help you design a customized solution using Dynamics 365 Sales, providing guidance on configuration, workflows, and integration with other systems," emphasized Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "How to Choose the Right Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales Partner and Why It Matters."

Look for Expertise and Experience Aligned with Your Business

"Look for a reseller with experience and services that match your business requirements. A partner that specializes in your industry will understand your processes, as well as the unique challenges you face. And they will be able to guide you through tailoring Dynamics 365 to your workflows and compliance requirements."

Prioritize Support and Training

"Microsoft Dynamics 365 Sales is a powerful and complex product requiring support long after implementation. Thus, a responsible and reliable support team will prove essential. Evaluate the level of customer support the partner provides. Ask about their response times and ensure they stay up to date with the latest updates."

Explore Additional Services Offered

"The right partner will not only address your current needs but also take a proactive role in suggesting improvements and innovations moving forward. Look beyond their Microsoft Dynamics 365 capabilities, as well. A provider with a range of Microsoft expertise and other IT services will be able to support your business growth for the long haul."

Insist on Transparency in Pricing

"While cost should not be the driving factor in your decision of a technology partner, you need to ensure that you are getting a competitive price. Ask for a clear and detailed breakdown of all costs involved, including any potential expenses that may crop up during the engagement. This will help you compare options effectively and avoid nasty surprises down the road."

Conduct a Thorough Vetting Process

Once you have created a shortlist of potential partners, request proposals and demos. Pay attention to their understanding and expertise with both the Microsoft products and your business requirements. With a long history of successful Microsoft implementations, the engineers at eMazzanti Technologies understand the importance of building a strong partnership.

