How to Co-Design Your Solution with Patients, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, join patient engagement experts for a deep dive into patient centric co-design. Attendees will discover the key elements of a validated and measurable methodology that can help healthcare providers solve patients' unmet needs. The featured speakers will discuss how to identify key patient-relevant features to be included in their solutions. Attendees will learn how to generate evidence to support usability and safe use claims in regulatory processes, and more.
TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar delving into patient centric co-design approaches to better meet patient needs. How do healthcare companies ensure their solutions respond to patient needs rather than assuming patient needs? When a solution is created without consulting patients, patients often use the solution for a short period of time and then stop because it doesn't add value to their lives or solve their unmet needs.
Healthcare companies can avoid this by leveraging patient centric co-design in the process of product development using a validated and measurable methodology. Patient centric co-design captures the "how" – how patients will use the device and how the device will become a part of their lives both physically and mentally. This approach provides a more holistic view of the right solution that satisfies patient needs. Simply put, with patient centric co-design, companies prioritize the patients' perspective, while also considering the environment around the patient.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss key patient-relevant features to be included in this approach. They will also review the ways to define patient experience expectations to help increase patient preferences, how to generate evidence to support usability and safe use claims in regulatory processes and how to determine relevant patient key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the solutions' potential market fit.
Join Alira Health's patient engagement experts for a deep dive into patient centric co-design. Discover the key elements of a validated and measurable methodology that can help healthcare providers to solve patients' unmet needs.
Join Raquel Navarro, Insights Manager, Roche Diabetes Care; Giulia Pierini, Associate Director, Consulting Patient Engagement, Alira Health; and Eduardo Perez-Guagnelli, Patient-Centric Co-Design Lead, Alira Health, for the live webinar on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Co-Design Your Solution With Patients.
