How to Co-Design Your Solution with Patients, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Simply put, with patient centric co-design, companies prioritize the patients' perspective, while also considering the environment around the patient. Tweet this

In this webinar, the featured speakers will discuss key patient-relevant features to be included in this approach. They will also review the ways to define patient experience expectations to help increase patient preferences, how to generate evidence to support usability and safe use claims in regulatory processes and how to determine relevant patient key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the solutions' potential market fit.

Join Alira Health's patient engagement experts for a deep dive into patient centric co-design. Discover the key elements of a validated and measurable methodology that can help healthcare providers to solve patients' unmet needs.

Join Raquel Navarro, Insights Manager, Roche Diabetes Care; Giulia Pierini, Associate Director, Consulting Patient Engagement, Alira Health; and Eduardo Perez-Guagnelli, Patient-Centric Co-Design Lead, Alira Health, for the live webinar on Monday, October 23, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Co-Design Your Solution With Patients.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks