How to Develop a Strategy to Manage Legacy Data and Improve Data Value

"Every organization holds legacy data trapped in obsolete formats or systems. This introduces compatibility issues and security concerns. Data teams must develop a strategy to manage legacy data and thus keep it secure, compliant, and accessible," warned Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Conduct a Thorough Assessment

"Begin by conducting a comprehensive audit of legacy data. This will involve creating an inventory of what data exists, where it lives, its format, and its relevance to current operations. For instance, does the data need to remain available for eDiscovery or compliance reasons? Will the information deliver value for knowledge transfer or decision making?"

Determine a Road Map for Legacy Data

"Less critical data can move to a secure, long-term archive for historical reference or to satisfy compliance requirements. This frees up resources on primary systems, reducing costs."

Robust Information Governance for Long-term Success

"Because legacy data often includes numerous inaccuracies and duplicates, early steps of information governance will involve data cleansing. By removing redundancies and errors prior to migration, data teams ensure that legacy data remains reliable and delivers value."

Leverage Cloud Services to Develop a Strategy to Manage Legacy Data

Cloud services offer scalable and flexible options for legacy data management, whether that involves data migration or data archiving. To ensure a smooth transition, use tools specifically designed to handle the complexity of legacy data. The data experts at Messaging Architects can help.

