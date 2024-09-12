How to dress up a paint job--tips from the San Luis Obispo painter

Texturing techniques offer a variety of methods for customizing any space. Post this

Stenciling is a fairly easy process that ensures crisp and consistent designs and can be painted anywhere on a wall or ceiling, in corners, and on trim around windows and doors. The choices are wide open for botanical, geometric, or any appealing motif. Pre-cut stencils can be purchased but some people prefer making their own, custom, stencils.

Texturing techniques offer a variety of methods for customizing any space. A textured finish can be achieved by applying a base coat of paint, usually in a darker shade, and then once dry, applying a lighter coat of paint or a glaze. Apply the second coat in small sections using a sponge, rag, or brush. Dab or drag the applicator to create the desired texture pattern. Rags can be wadded or rolled up to create interesting textures. Texturing tools aren't limited to rags, sponges, or brushes. Just about any material can be used for texturing.

Frottage—another form of texturing— involves adhering materials like cheesecloth, lace, or even crumpled paper to the wall using a texture medium. Once dry, paint over the materials, then carefully remove them to reveal the impressed pattern in the paint.

Glazing involves applying a tinted translucent wash or glaze over a base coat of paint. This allows the base color to show through, creating a multi-dimensional, antiqued look.

Brush or rag on the glaze in overlapping strokes, removing excess with a rag for more transparency.

Adding metallic or pearlescent pigments to paint creates a shimmering, multi-tonal finish. Metallic paints can be applied as a base coat or layered over another color for a subtle sheen. Pearlescent pigments produce a luminous, opalescent effect that shifts in different lighting.

Finishing touches to any space are only as good as the original paint job. The Atascadero painter stresses the importance of properly preparing walls, ceilings, and trim before the first brush of paint touches anything. Clean surfaces, correctly patching holes and scratches, masking, and choosing the right paint and tools for the job are all part of the final product. In the end, choosing the perfect colors is the easiest part.

Before investing time and cost into special painting effects, be sure the first paint job is done the right way. If adding special effects or textures to an older paint job, the proper preparation steps still need to be followed. Applying new paint to dirty walls can lead to peeling and other unsatisfactory results, including compromised colors.

Borlodan Painting Company has been serving the painting needs of California's Central Coast since 2005. Customers include residential, commercial, rentals, agricultural projects, fences, barns, and even furniture. No job is too small or too big. The way we see it is that every job we take on, from a piece of furniture to a full commercial painting contract, is our most important project," said Borlodan.

"The Borlodan Touch" which makes the company the painter of choice in Atascadero and nearby communities, is based on the team's refusal to cut corners. Every job is approached with care and professionalism, from proper surface preparation to choosing paint brands that can stand up to outdoor weather, or the wear-and-tear of indoor life, and to leaving a clean work site when they are finished.

