How to "Fall" in Love with New Brunswick: From New Breakfast with Seals Journey to Stunning Peat Bog Foliage

FREDERICTON, NB, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fall in New Brunswick, Canada is a particularly lively season as the temperatures cool and wildlife like whales and birds begin to migrate. The province, located just over the Maine border, is renowned for the beauty of its vast peat bogs that turn scarlet red in autumn, fall fishing adventures, the annual Sandpiper Festival celebrating sandpiper birds resting and feeding in the Bay of Fundy, and more.

Fall Fishing

In September and October, New Brunswick becomes the prime destination to fish for species like striped bass, salmon, musky, sturgeon, smallmouth bass, and more. There are more than 30 species of fish residing in the province. On Miramichi Bay, about two hours from the capital, Fredericton, Miramichi Bay Outfitters offers tailored experiences for travelers with boats that are available for both river and bay tours. The Miramichi river system is home to salmon, trout and striped bass. The outfitter's expert captain has over 30 years of fishing and on water experience, and tours include everything needed from life jackets to tackle. Trips on the water are offered based on the time of year and guest preferences, and travelers can email [email protected] to inquire about rates and booking.

Breakfast with the Seals

The new 2024 Breakfast with the Seals guided tour offers travelers the chance to paddle on kayaks during sunrise on the Kennebacasis River to Sea Dog Cove and then take a short headlamp hike on the Nature Trust's Sea Dog Cove Nature Preserve on the Kingston Peninsula. Breakfast will be served while kayaking and observing the native seals living in the cove. Guides will discuss the history of the bay, challenges wildlife face in their habitat, and how to preserve, protect, and responsibly enjoy their home. This half-day adventure includes four hours of activity, includes food and drink, and rates start at $400 CAD.

Peat Bogs on Miscou Island

New Brunswick is the second largest exporter of peat in the world, and around four hours from Fredericton, on Miscou Island, 45% of the land is covered by peat bogs that transform into a beautiful fall foliage paradise. The island boasts multiple extended public and private beaches to experience the coastal Acadian culture like Plage de Miscou off Miscou Harbour, Plage Isle Miscou on the island's western side, and Plage de découvertes, rue de la Plage à Cap-Bateau on the eastern shore. On the very tip of the island stands the Miscou Island Lighthouse with views sweeping across the colorful peat bogs and sandy beaches. The original wooden, octagonal tower is a heritage structure originating from 1856 to prevent shipwrecks that occurred each year in the 1800s.

Autumnal Birdwatching

For travelers interested in birdwatching, fall offers the ideal opportunity to spectate unique migration patterns taking place from August to October in New Brunswick. Birds found in autumn include species like the Canada Goose, the Song Sparrow, the Passerine and the Black-Capped Chickadee which is the provincial bird. This year, from August 9-11 the annual Sandpiper Festival will take place in Dorchester to celebrate this shorebird species leaving the Arctic to rest and feed in the Bay of Fundy en route to South America for the winter. The festival will include a Paddle on the Pond event, the Traditional Artistry Festival, a book sale and crafts affair, and a street fair on August 10, and August 11 will include the Traditional Artistry Festival and the Nature Conservancy of Canada hosting an open house. Admission for this Sandpiper Festival is free.

Whale Watching

Autumn is the best time of year for viewing the gentle giant of the ocean, whales. The tides of New Brunswick offer many opportunities to witness species including Minke whales, Humpbacks, North Atlantic Right whales, and Finbacks. Jolly Breeze Tall Ship and Zodiac Whale Adventures provides two types of guided tours every season through mid-October. The Jolly Breeze tour takes passengers on a journey through the Passamaquoddy Bay on the classic tall ship, "The Jolly Breeze of St. Andrews,". This ship is a steel replica of the Jolie Brise of La Havre, a vessel of the early 1900's, to search for the four main whale species and the chance to see the Harbor Porpoise and white sided dolphins. Rates for adults start at $95 CAD for peak season tickets and $89 for pre- and post-season tickets, and each tour is three and a half hours. The two-and-a-half-hour-long VIP Speed Vessel tour passes through the Bay of Fundy to spot whales, seals, porpoises, and more on a larger rigid-hulled zodiac vessel. Rates for adults start at $99 CAD for peak season tickets and $90 for pre- and post-season tickets.

