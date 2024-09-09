How to Find Peace, Strength and Restoration in God While Leading Others

New book addresses the pressure religious leaders face to bury their personal struggles for the benefit of their congregations

SANFORD, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author, speaker and lay pastor Dr. Susan Agbenoto has released her new book, aimed at those who may be suffering in silence. "Restore Me!: But Privately, Please (The People Cannot Know,) recognizes the pressures of leadership, and the desire for privacy when confronting difficult personal situations.

Agbenoto brings attention to the masks worn by Christian leaders in the ecclesial context. Unlike the Greek theater where everyone, actors and audience alike, were in on the deception for the sake of its entertainment value, the masks encountered in the Church portray public faces that hide private problems. Her intention is not to accuse, demean, or demoralize Christian leaders. Rather, she compassionately reminds readers of their humanity and the need to stay close to the Lord.

"I want to help people find peace, strength and restoration in God," Agbenoto said. "The idea for the book came to be after I realized that I needed revitalization myself. I spoke with ministers and leaders who had gone through periods of either grief, suffering, or loss and noticed that some had come out stronger while others were on a downward spiral. I wanted to find a way to help them, but without them having to accept help under the scrutiny of the public eye."

"Restore Me!" offers advice to help readers assess their lives from the inside, without the hindrance of outside perceptions or the need to maintain a certain face to the public. The book acts as a private one-on-one session with Agbenoto, where she gives readers the opportunity to confront problems, pray, and empowers and challenges readers to take the next steps to break free of the internal cage they suffer in.

"Not many books deal with how complex the human soul is," Agbenoto explained. "You may be caught up in taking care of your congregation, a group of people, or even a single person while facing your own private battles. I want readers to understand that even when you feel like you have reached the end of your rope, there is still hope and steps that you can take to make things better."

Agbenoto continues to share the grace of God through her recently released book, "New Wine: A Journey into Refueling your Life in the Spirit." The book offers readers a unique delve into spiritual renewal, providing insights and revelations to ignite one's passion for a deeper relationship with God.

About the author

Dr. Susan Agbenoto obtained her Doctor of Ministry degree from The United Theological Seminary and has been serving as a lay pastor within a large church network. She uses her curiosity, faith, and love for God and his Word, to immerse readers into a place of restorative hope and renewal. Agbenoto's conversational tone while explaining practical spiritual concepts makes her books easy to read. Her intertwining passions of prayer and the study of theology translates into a tangible encounter with the divine, leaving readers intellectually stimulated, spiritually refreshed and wanting more.

