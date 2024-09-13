How to have a great outdoor wedding on a hot day, tips from All About Events

Ensure comfort at your hot weather wedding with a rented event tent. Discover expert tips from All About Events, the award-winning Paso Robles tent and wedding rental company, to keep guests cool and your celebration perfect.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California's warm, summer-like weather can continue into October. Summer and fall weddings can be dreams come true, but the heat can quickly turn a perfect day into an uncomfortable experience. Renting an event tent is an excellent solution to ensure everyone stays cool and enjoys the celebration. Here are some of the benefits of renting an event tent from All About Events, the award- winning Paso Robles tent and wedding rental company.
- Protection from the sun—One of the primary benefits of renting an event tent for a warm-weather wedding is protection from the sun. The tent provides ample shade, shielding guests from direct sunlight and reducing the risk of sunburns and heat exhaustion. This is particularly important during the months when UV rays are at their strongest.
- Elegant styles—Event tents are available in various styles and designs, with many choices that complement the wedding theme. From classic white tents to luxurious sailcloth options, there is a wide range of choices to suit any aesthetic preferences. Tents can be decorated with drapes, lights, and floral arrangements to create a beautiful and personalized setting.
- Furnishings—A full-service rental company not only provides a variety of tents, all of the furnishings for seating for wedding guests and for dining can be included.
- Dance floor and a stage—Portable dance floor and a stage accommodates outside dancing and entertainment.
- China, table settings and food service—Selections of beautiful China, glassware, table settings and food service are the finishing touches for a wedding dinner.
- Setup and teardown services—Professional rental companies typically provide setup and teardown services, allowing the wedding party to focus on enjoying the special day without worrying about logistics. The Paso Robles tent rental service makes sure everything is onsite and set up well before the ceremony begins, and removes everything when it's over.
A tent rental adds the flexibility to have an outdoor wedding without a major change in plans to an indoor venue. A tent can be positioned to provide the beautiful natural background the bride had in mind when planning the wedding.
Tents provide an excellent canvas for creative lighting solutions. String lights, chandeliers, and lanterns can be hung to create a magical ambiance as the sun sets. This not only enhances the visual appeal but also ensures that the celebration can continue seamlessly into the evening.
Choose from framed tents, peaked tents or sailcloth tents in various sizes and the perfect size tent can be reserved online, or in person.
All About Events is a trusted source for wedding rentals, event rentals, party rentals, tent rentals and more. The company takes great pride in our quality, and high standards. With the mission to set a standard of quality with the goal of creating long lasting relationships, the Paso Robles tent rental team is not satisfied until the customer is satisfied.
The All About Events journey begins with an introduction from a personal and knowledgeable account manager and guide to make the rental process an easy and enjoyable experience. On delivery day, a personally assigned installation leader meets with the wedding coordinator to make sure the installation team is thorough and organized, not missing any detail.
Renting an event tent is a practical and stylish solution to beat the heat and ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone. From providing essential shade to practical conveniences, a tent transforms the outdoor wedding into a cool and memorable celebration.
All About Events
2212 Golden Hill Road
Paso Robles, CA 93466
(805) 239-7777
Media Contact
Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]
SOURCE All About Events
