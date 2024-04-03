How to have a sparkling smile on the go, tips from the Paso Robles dentist

Traveling is an exciting experience that broadens our horizons and while exploring new destinations, it's crucial not to neglect our oral health. The Paso Robles dentist, Lisa Lu Davis, DMD, has some tips to help travelers maintain good oral health practices while soaking up the fun of travel.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Traveling is an exciting experience that broadens our horizons and while exploring new destinations, it's crucial not to neglect our oral health. The Paso Robles dentist, Lisa Lu Davis, DMD, has some tips to help travelers maintain good oral health practices while soaking up the fun of travel.
A day of sightseeing often means eating new foods with new and stronger seasonings. Spicey and extra-pungent foods can linger on our breath along with clinging to our teeth. At the end of the day, full from a day of sightseeing and tasty meals, a weary traveler often falls into bed, intending to rest a while, only to wake the next morning, realizing that no one brushed their teeth!
Maintaining good oral care while on traveling adventures is essential for a sparkling smile and overall well-being. Maintaining optimal dental hygiene while traveling doesn't have to be challenging. Travelers can keep their breath fresh and their teeth healthy by packing the right essentials and staying on a regular brushing and flossing schedule. Here are the top tips for staying on track from the Paso Robles dentist.
- Start by assembling a compact dental hygiene kit tailored for travel. Include a travel-sized toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss, and a small bottle of mouthwash. Choose a collapsible toothbrush to save space and consider a toothbrush cover to keep it clean during transit. Upon arrival at the destinations, scope out the local drug store just in case additional supplies are needed.
The Paso Robles dentist also recommends scheduling a dental checkup before the trip. This helps identify and address potential issues before they become problems during the trip. A toothache can ruin a vacation.
Dr. Lisa Lu Davis is a comprehensive, caring, and conscientious clinician Paso Robles depends on for the latest dental technologies. Offering a relaxing and professional environment. Dr. Davis offers general dentistry such as dental cleaning, fillings, and teeth whitening, and advanced dental procedures including implant restorations, dental veneers, Six Month Smiles, dentures, crown and bridges, and root canals.
Building partnerships with every patient to create ideal dental health through preventive care and patient education are foundations of Dr. Davis's conscientious oral care practices. Using state-of-the-art technologies in all procedures adds to the reasons Dr. Davis is a dentist Paso Robles area families and individuals choose for dental health care.
Lisa Lu Davis, DMD, Inc
2120 Golden Hill Road Suite 103
Paso Robles, CA 93446
(805) 238-6777
Media Contact
Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]
SOURCE Dr. Lisa Lu Davis
Share this article