How to Help Employees Love Your Company: Wondercide Shares Tips to Bridge Cupid and Community

"Offering paid volunteer time off is a positive way to support the communities in which we work and live while nurturing relationships within the company," says Brad Locke, president of Wondercide. Post this

Recent studies have shown that helping others can significantly improve people's own mental health and those who can live their purpose through their work are more productive than those who don't. Since the pandemic, two-thirds of employees have been reevaluating their purpose in life and work and nearly 70% of employees claim that their sense of purpose is defined by what they do for a living. Still, only 28% of employers currently offer programs that pay for volunteer time off.

Wondercide has always been about solving unmet needs and sharing love for pets, families, and the community. So, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to showcase these values. Since Wondercide implemented its volunteer time off (VTO) program six years ago, employees have donated 2,000 hours of service to worthy causes.

Here is how the program works at Wondercide. After spending 60 days as a Wondercide employee, team members are given paid volunteer time off to show their community some love in any way they choose. Full-time staff members are given three full business days (24 hours) of paid volunteer time, while part-time employees get 12 hours to pursue volunteerism with approved charitable organizations or corporate partners. These organizations are carefully vetted by Wondercide to ensure that employees are donating their paid company time to groups that are aligned with the company's mission and values.

Given the nature of the company, many Wondercide members choose to volunteer for organizations that cater to helping pets, families, and the environment. Some of the pet-focused organizations that Wondercide employees have supported include Go Team Therapy Dogs, Dog Is My CoPilot, Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Humane Society, Paws for Life K9 Rescue, and Austin Farm Sanctuary. The team has also volunteered for environmental efforts including The Trail Conservancy/Keep Austin Beautiful, Shoal Creek Conservancy, Protect our Rivers in Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Eldorado Canyon State Parks. They've also supported Austin Creative Reuse, CLEAN Cause Girl Scouts, Central Texas Food Bank, Urban Roots, African Mother's Initiative, Mobile Loaves & Fishes, Settlement Home for Children, and more.

Wondercide Founder Stephanie Boone is a benevolent leader. She watched her beloved dog suffer on conventional flea-and-tick products. Determined that there had to be a better way to protect the ones she loved and families everywhere, she was determined to create a plant-powered alternative. Stephanie created exactly that with Wondercide.

Each act of service for the Wondercide team is a way to honor the essence and vision of Wondercide. "Stephanie saw the opportunity we all have to see what needs to change in the world for the better and we're all encouraged to step up and do something about it," said Wondercide senior brand director Tracey Brooks. "Actively being part of the good created by helping others is empowering for the team. It's one of the biggest factors in our strong company culture and workplace happiness."

So this Valentine's Day, Wondercide will be spreading the love – and spreading the word – to help as many people and pets as possible.

About Wondercide

As seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected almost 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide's pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.

As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by Fierce Love® to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors and everything in between. Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and independent retailers in the USA. Come be part of our pack at Wondercide.com, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube and Linkedin.

