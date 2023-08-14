How To Launch a Book Successfully Is the Topic of the Next Free Webinar from Smith Publicity

The Latest Course in Series Will Offer Authors Steps to Launch Their Books Effectively, on August 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. (EST).
CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading book marketing agency Smith Publicity will host the next webinar in its 2023 quarterly series, "Prepare to Launch: Key Steps to Ensure a Smooth and Successful Book Launch," on August 16, 2023, at 2 p.m. (EST).
Smith Publicity President Marissa Eigenbrood and Publicist Shannon Donaghy will host the hour-long webinar. Attendees will benefit from their knowledge, walking away with a clear sense of how to map out a book launch, what the launch process requires, why it's essential to define what success means for each book and author, and much more.
Specifically, the free webinar will lift the curtain on the book launch process and give attendees:
- Helpful timelines;
- Dos and don'ts to keep in mind before and during a book launch; and,
- Tips to maximize its overall success.
In business for over 25 years, Smith Publicity is ahead of the curve with best practices for book launches and book marketing services. "We understand the impact that a strong launch can have on an author's book and their brand's future," says Corinne Moulder, VP of Business Development. "We hope this next webinar helps set authors and their teams up for success through the publication date and beyond."
More About Smith Publicity Webinars
Each Smith Publicity webinar is led by a veteran book marketing professional from the Smith Publicity team, who is joined by either internal members or external partners, depending on the topic. Every session is recorded for future viewing. The webinars support Smith Publicity's commitment to making book marketing and publicity knowledge more widely available online to authors, publishers, and others connected to the field.
About Smith Publicity
Smith Publicity is the most prolific book marketing firm in the publishing industry today. It has worked with and promoted more than 4,000 authors and books since 1997. The Smith team of publicists creates campaigns for authors ranging from first-time self-published writers to New York Times bestsellers. The firm's continuing success in a wide range of genres is a tribute to its uniqueness and ability to boldly and ingeniously innovate.
Complete information about Smith Publicity, its staff, and services is available at https://www.smithpublicity.com
