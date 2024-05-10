How to Make Intuit's Discontinuation of QuickBooks Desktop Smooth and Seamless

"Qvinci is not one-size-fits-all reporting, boilerplate dashboards, or canned KPIs. We're an advanced, customizable, profitability and financial management solution who can now, as an authorized QuickBooks Solution Provider, transition your businesses from QuickBooks Desktop to Online." Post this

QuickBooks Desktop Pro

QuickBooks Desktop Premier

QuickBooks Desktop for Mac

QuickBooks Enterprise Solutions

QuickBooks Premier Accountant (affected)

QuickBooks Enterprise Accountant (affected)

According to Intuit:

"Your access to QuickBooks Desktop Payroll, Desktop Payments, live technical support, Online Backup, Online Banking, and other services through QuickBooks Desktop 2021 software will be discontinued after May 31, 2024. This also means you won't receive critical security updates protecting your data starting June 1, 2024."

Which means the QuickBooks Desktop Pro and Premier 2021 versions or older will be fully discontinued June 1, 2024, and after August 1, 2024, Enterprise will be the only version available for purchase.

(CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE)

Services Affected by QuickBooks Desktop 2021 Discontinuation

Payroll Services

Credit Card Processing

Other Services

But there's great news.

Qvinci can help you make the transition from QuickBooks Desktop to Online easy and affordable.

We're your single-source provider of all Intuit products plus Qvinci's full suite of automated reporting (patented) and customizable business intelligence tools.

Just talk with one of our expert Solution Consultants and we'll get you set up with your favorite accounting software plus our industry-leading financial management solution that provides timely and reliable insights everyone can understand, make sense of, and act on.

If you need QuickBooks or any Intuit product, Qvinci has all the benefits of Intuit and Qvinci in one powerful single-sourced, cost-effective package.

(CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE)

About Qvinci

Qvinci is a cloud-based, patented solution that empowers franchises, multi-unit organizations, dioceses, non-profits, single SMBs, and their accountants and advisors to make better decisions, save time, and increase profitability and net assets by providing financial insights everyone understands, can make sense of, and act on. Qvinci automates the processes and workflows like the collection, consolidation, and mapping of data to a SCoA. Qvinci's color-coded and customizable KPIs and business intelligence track and predict trending, benchmarking, and KPIs, and forecast financial and cashflow positioning. Its Rockstar Customer Success team is always ready to provide personal help. Qvinci is easy to implement, simple to use, and provides immediate results. Qvinci is also an authorized QuickBooks Solution Provider trained to help migrate your businesses from QuickBooks Desktop to Online.

*Intuit and QuickBooks are registered trademarks of Intuit Inc. Used with permission under the QuickBooks Solution Provider Program.

Media Contact

Justin M. Clark, Qvinci Software, 1-844-422-5037, [email protected], https://qvinci.com

Twitter

SOURCE Qvinci Software