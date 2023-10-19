How to Prepare and Analyze your Lab Samples for Timely Clinical Decisions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the importance of securing a reliable sample management flow as the foundation for downstream analysis in clinical trials. Attendees will gain insights into choosing the right laboratory for downstream analysis is a critical decision with far-reaching implications for clinical trials. The featured speakers will share how to ensure that samples are prepped and analyzed in a timely manner to keep clinical trials on track, given the lives that depend on them. Attendees will learn how advancements in molecular diagnostics, testing methodologies and automation can accelerate the progress of clinical trials and more.
TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After you've collected your samples and secured a reliable sample management flow, what labs you choose for downstream analysis is one of the biggest questions to answer. When you consider how rigorous and specialized clinical trials have become around the world, how do you ensure your samples go to the right lab to get prepped and analyzed in time to keep your trial on track?
Laboratory diagnostic testing guides clinical decision-making for patient treatment and improves health outcomes. Access to routine and specialized testing with the ability to serve locations globally can be a crucial factor for successfully meeting the analytical requirements of your clinical trial protocol.
How do you choose labs that move fast enough in this complex environment for the lives that depend on them?
This webinar is part 3 of a multi-part series addressing key challenges facing sponsors of clinical trials and features an expert panel discussion including Ziad Peerwani, MD, Medical Director, Cleveland Clinic Laboratories; Hilmar Wisplinghoff, MD, Head of Microbiology, Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff; and Cindy Markham, Chief Commercial Officer, LabConnect. Join this webinar to gain valuable insights into how pathology & laboratory medicine can be vital in diagnosing, treating, and monitoring disease. Attendees will also learn how to accelerate their trial through advancements in molecular diagnostics, testing methodologies and automation.
Join Ziad Peerwani, MD, Medical Director, Cleveland Clinic Laboratories; Hilmar Wisplinghoff, MD, Head of Microbiology, Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff; and Cindy Markham, Chief Commercial Officer, LabConnect, for the live webinar on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Prepare and Analyze your Lab Samples for Timely Clinical Decisions.
