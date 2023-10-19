How to Prepare and Analyze your Lab Samples for Timely Clinical Decisions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Access to routine and specialized testing with the ability to serve locations globally can be a crucial factor for successfully meeting the analytical requirements of your clinical trial protocol. Post this

How do you choose labs that move fast enough in this complex environment for the lives that depend on them?

This webinar is part 3 of a multi-part series addressing key challenges facing sponsors of clinical trials and features an expert panel discussion including Ziad Peerwani, MD, Medical Director, Cleveland Clinic Laboratories; Hilmar Wisplinghoff, MD, Head of Microbiology, Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff; and Cindy Markham, Chief Commercial Officer, LabConnect. Join this webinar to gain valuable insights into how pathology & laboratory medicine can be vital in diagnosing, treating, and monitoring disease. Attendees will also learn how to accelerate their trial through advancements in molecular diagnostics, testing methodologies and automation.

Join Ziad Peerwani, MD, Medical Director, Cleveland Clinic Laboratories; Hilmar Wisplinghoff, MD, Head of Microbiology, Labor Dr. Wisplinghoff; and Cindy Markham, Chief Commercial Officer, LabConnect, for the live webinar on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Prepare and Analyze your Lab Samples for Timely Clinical Decisions.

