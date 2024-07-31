How to Start a Podcast with No Audience: Expert Tips Amidst Podcasting's Rapid Growth

"The podcasting landscape is more vibrant and accessible than ever," says Matt Fleischer, 47% of Americans are now listening to podcasts monthly and Gen Z is emerging as the fastest-growing listener group. Here's how to start a podcast with no audience.

BRONX, N.Y., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recent trends highlight new opportunities for those looking to start a podcast with no audience. As the podcasting industry experiences unprecedented growth, with projections reaching $132 billion by 2032, industry experts are sharing essential tips for aspiring podcasters looking to break into the medium without an existing audience. The podcasting landscape has evolved dramatically, with 47% of Americans now listening to podcasts monthly and Gen Z emerging as the fastest-growing listener group.

Leverage Video Content: Video podcasting has seen a 39% year-over-year increase in average daily streams on Spotify. Incorporating visual elements can help new podcasters reach a wider audience and engage viewers on platforms like YouTube.

Utilize AI Tools: With 25% of creators already using AI in podcast production, leveraging these tools can enhance efficiency and content quality. AI can assist with tasks such as transcription, which is good for site SEO, editing, and audience analysis.

Focus on Educational Content: Educational podcasts have surpassed popular genres like sports and news, with 88% of listeners tuning in to learn something new.

Tap into Global Audiences: More than one in five podcasts now attract at least half of their audience from overseas. Exploring niche topics with international appeal can help new podcasters reach a global audience.

Explore Diverse Monetization: Podcast advertising spending is projected to reach $2.5 billion in 2024. New podcasters should consider various revenue streams, including advertising, affiliate marketing, subscriptions, merchandise sales, and live events.+

Click here to start a podcast and learn about the best podcast hosting platforms.

Overcoming Common Challenges

New podcasters often face challenges such as standing out in a crowded market, building a consistent production schedule, and engaging with listeners.

Experts recommend:

Consistency: Establishing a regular release schedule to keep listeners engaged.

Promotion: Utilizing social media and networking to increase visibility.

Community Engagement: Encouraging listener feedback and interaction to build a community around the podcast.

