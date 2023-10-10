How to Talk with Children about Grades - Tips for Parents to Protect Children's Self-esteem

"Whether children tend to earn A's, C's, or F's, they often define 'who they are' based on their grades. When children label themselves based on grades, it can negatively affect their self-esteem. The shift is to look at grades as feedback - a measure of how well they learned the material." Tweet this

The key to preventing yo-yo self-esteem is to separate grades from a child's identity.

The shift for parents is to think and talk about grades as feedback.

Feedback is simply a result based on an action that was taken - in school, it's a measure of how well they learned the material.

Grades don't mean that a child is "smart" or "dumb", "good" or "bad". Grades simply mean a child has either learned what they needed to know and did the work they needed to do, or they didn't.

When children learn to interpret grades as feedback, and separate grades from "who they are", it empowers them to deal with any grade, without impacting their self-esteem.

For example, what could parents say about an "A" report card?

Instead of saying something like, "You're so smart" or "You're an 'A-student!" Parents could say, "Wow – you made a great grade. Looks like you really learned the material."

The first comment labels the child whereas the second comment is objective feedback on the child's work.

What could parents say about a C, D, or F grade?

A parent can say something like, "It doesn't look like you learned the material that you needed to know. Let's put together a plan to make sure you are prepared going forward, otherwise you may fall behind and future tests will be even more difficult."

This approach tackles the low grade as a problem to be solved versus labeling the child."

Renaye adds, "When grown-ups talk with kids about grades, it's important to remember to take an objective stance - focus on the results versus judging the child."

Using grades as feedback is effective for homework as well. Parents can work with their children to establish a threshold grade for homework (i.e. 88%, 93%, etc.). If grades are below that level, children know ahead of time that they will need to rework the homework assignment to ensure that they learn the material.

With this approach, redoing the homework isn't punishment; it's striving for learning and excellence.

When kids learn to interpret grades as feedback, and not a reflection of who they are or how smart they are, then how they feel about themselves won't rise and fall based on the grades they receive.

