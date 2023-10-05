'How To Train Your Humans' Set to Release on Amazon: A Feline's Guide to Understanding their World

The new book, 'How to Train Your Humans' authored by the feline duo Winston and Joey, is set to release on Amazon on November 4th, 2023. The guide offers a detailed glimpse into the world of cats and their unique ways of interacting with humans.
CALIMESA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Presented through the observant eyes of Winston and Joey, the book showcases their mission to build a bridge of understanding between cats and humans. This insightful guide captures the intricacies of feline communication, behavior, and life stages.
The book includes:
- Decoding of feline language.
- Deep dive into the unique quirks and behaviors of cats.
- Exploration of life transitions from kittenhood to adulthood.
The release further aligns with the broader objective of understanding the special bond cats share with humans. The goal was to craft a book that's informative yet entertaining, helping both seasoned cat owners and those new to the world of cats.
Anticipated to be a delightful mix of humor, real-life stories, and practical advice, 'How to Train Your Humans' promises a captivating reading experience. The book will be available on Amazon in Kindle and Paperback versions, with the Kindle version currently up for pre-order.
Interested parties can mark their calendars for the book's official release on November 4th or secure their Kindle pre-order now. (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CK7C6PC8).
Further insights and resources about Winston and Joey can be found on their official website, WinstonAndJoey.com (https://WinstonAndJoey.com).
Media Contact
Kevin A. Nye, WinstonAndJoey.com, 1 9092649447, [email protected], https://winstonandjoey.com
SOURCE WinstonAndJoey.com
Share this article