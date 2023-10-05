'How To Train Your Humans' Set to Release on Amazon: A Feline's Guide to Understanding their World

'How To Train Your Humans' is more than just a guide. This book takes readers on a journey that promises to be not just informative, but also a delightful adventure. Tweet this

Decoding of feline language.

Deep dive into the unique quirks and behaviors of cats.

Exploration of life transitions from kittenhood to adulthood.

The release further aligns with the broader objective of understanding the special bond cats share with humans. The goal was to craft a book that's informative yet entertaining, helping both seasoned cat owners and those new to the world of cats.

Anticipated to be a delightful mix of humor, real-life stories, and practical advice, 'How to Train Your Humans' promises a captivating reading experience. The book will be available on Amazon in Kindle and Paperback versions, with the Kindle version currently up for pre-order.

Interested parties can mark their calendars for the book's official release on November 4th or secure their Kindle pre-order now. (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CK7C6PC8).

Further insights and resources about Winston and Joey can be found on their official website, WinstonAndJoey.com (https://WinstonAndJoey.com).

Media Contact

Kevin A. Nye, WinstonAndJoey.com, 1 9092649447, [email protected], https://winstonandjoey.com

SOURCE WinstonAndJoey.com