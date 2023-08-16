How to Transform Stress, Anxiety, Anger, Depression and Worry into Creativity, Confidence and Optimism Will Be Taught at Leonard Perlmutter's New "Foundation Course"

To reduce painful stress symptoms experienced at home and work, Leonard Perlmutter, Founder of the American Meditation Institute, will teach two special six week sessions of his proprietary "AMI Meditation Foundation Course" curriculum August 22 – September 26 and October 3 – November 14, 2023 on Tuesday evenings 6:30 to 8:30pm ET on Zoom. This one-of-a-kind program, which offers easy, practical tools proven in a recent clinical study to reduce burnout and stress, is open to the general public, and is certified by the American Medical Association to provide physicians 18 CMEs (Continuing Medical Education credits).
AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To reduce painful stress symptoms experienced at home and work, Leonard Perlmutter, Founder of the American Meditation Institute, will teach two special six week sessions of his proprietary AMI Meditation Foundation Course curriculum August 22 – September 26 and October 3 – November 14, 2023 on Tuesday evenings 6:30 to 8:30pm ET on Zoom. This one-of-a-kind program, which offers easy, practical tools proven in a recent clinical study to reduce burnout and stress, is open to the general public, and is certified by the American Medical Association to provide physicians 18 CMEs (Continuing Medical Education credits).
Leonard Perlmutter is curriculum developer of the "AMI Meditation® Foundation Course," and originator of National Conscience Month. He is a noted educator, philosopher, and author of the award-winning books "The Heart and Science of Yoga"® and "YOUR CONSCIENCE," and the holistic mind/body medicine journal "Transformation." Leonard has served on the faculties of the New England Institute of Ayurvedic Medicine, the Himalayan Yoga Teachers Association and the College of Saint Rose. He is a direct disciple of medical pioneer Swami Rama––who, in laboratory conditions at the Menninger Institute, demonstrated that blood pressure, heart rate and the autonomic nervous system can be voluntarily controlled. Leonard has presented his Foundation Course curriculums at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, numerous medical colleges, Kaiser Permanente of California, the U. S. Military Academy at West Point and "The New York Times Yoga Forum" with Dean Ornish MD.
According to Leonard Perlmutter, "Each of us is the architect of our own lives. Each of us determines our own destiny. And now, at this auspicious moment, everyone, regardless of age or experience, can learn and experiment with this clinically proven curriculum to reduce their burnout and stress levels, strengthen their body's immune system, and increase their well-being, security, self-confidence, optimism and peace of mind––while maintaining a rewarding work-life balance."
As a dramatic step toward enabling individuals to live healthier and more rewarding lives, a clinical study published in the November 2022 issue of "Lifestyle Medicine" reported that Leonard Perlmutter's proprietary Foundation Course curriculum reduced Burnout levels 23.3%, reduced Secondary Traumatic Stress levels 19.9%, and increased Compassion Satisfaction levels 11.2%.
Perlmutter's Foundation Course syllabus incorporates the following Mind/Body Medicine components: a systematic AMI Meditation procedure, meditation-in-action, easy-gentle exercises, the use of breath as medicine, an understanding of Ayurvedic medicine, and the practical power of prayer. Each weekly session combines the best of ancient Eastern wisdom with the practicality of modern Western medical science.
According to recent Foundation Course graduate, Donald Starzinski MD," As a Neurologist with a keen interest in Integrative Health and Wellness, I would strongly recommend Leonard Perlmutter's "Foundation Course " to both physicians and non-physicians. It was life-changing for me, both in my personal and professional life."
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, AMI Meditation® and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts, philosophy and spirituality of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" the Journal Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.
