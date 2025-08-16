How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Date, Time, NFL Preseason Week 2

Where & How to Watch Dolphins vs. Lions Preseason Week 2: Full Viewing Guide — TV, Streaming, Radio, and Game Insights for Saturday, August 16

DETROIT, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET, the Miami Dolphins take the field against the Detroit Lions in an exciting Preseason Week 2 matchup at Ford Field in Detroit. This contest provides a key opportunity for both teams to evaluate key players, test strategies, and fine-tune their rosters ahead of the regular season.

Game Info & How to Watch Dolphins vs Lions:

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug 16

Venue: Ford Field

Online Streaming: Watch LIVE

Television Coverage & Broadcast Details

The game will not be nationally televised (NFL Network coverage is reserved for Weeks 1 and 3 for Miami )

) Local TV broadcast ( Miami market): The game will be shown on CBS Miami, featuring the Dolphins Preseason Television Network's coverage.

market): The game will be shown on CBS Miami, featuring the Dolphins Preseason Television Network's coverage. Detroit coverage: Lions preseason games typically air on WJBK (FOX 2), with announcers like Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (color), and Tori Petry (sideline reporting)

coverage: Lions preseason games typically air on WJBK (FOX 2), with announcers like (play-by-play), (color), and (sideline reporting) National streaming: For fans outside the local broadcast zones, NFL+ offers live coverage of all out-of-market preseason games, accessible on mobile and tablet.

Streaming Options for All Fans:

How To Watch:

In-Market Dolphins (Miami)

Watch on CBS Miami via affiliate broadcasts

In-Market Lions (Detroit)

Tune into WJBK (FOX 2) broadcast

Out-of-Market (U.S.)

Stream live on NFL+ (base tier)

International Fans

Use NFL Game Pass via DAZN, offering full live coverage and replays

Additional options for watching include streaming services that carry CBS affiliates like FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, many of which offer free short-term trials.

Radio Coverage: In-Market & Satellite

SiriusXM Radio: Fans nationwide can choose between team-specific audio feeds:

Dolphins feed: Channel 384

Lions feed: Channel 228

Local Radio — Miami (Dolphins):

(Dolphins): Preseason broadcast originates from the Dolphins Television Network with coverage on local stations, including WFOR-TV for TV and radio network affiliates (radio play-by-play: Jimmy Cefalo , color: Joe Rose ).

, color: ). Local Radio — Detroit (Lions):

(Lions): Detroit Lions Radio Network, with local affiliates across MI and OH, features Dan Miller (play-by-play), Lomas Brown (color), and T. J. Lang (sideline). Coverage starts 2 hours pre-game and continues 1 hour post-game.

Why This Preseason Game Matters:

As Week 2 of the 2025 NFL Preseason unfolds (August 15–18), this Dolphins-Lions matchup offers a critical look at emerging rookies, quarterback rotations, and special teams performances. Coaches continue experimenting with lineups under game conditions, making it a must-watch for fans and analysts alike.

Summary Table for Quick Reference:

Platform

Access Method

TV (Miami)

CBS Miami (local coverage)

TV (Detroit)

WJBK (FOX 2) local coverage

Streaming (U.S. Out-of-Market)

NFL+ (mobile/tablet live and replay access)

Streaming (International)

NFL Game Pass via DAZN

SiriusXM Audio

Channel 384 (Dolphins), Channel 228 (Lions)

Miami Local Radio

Dolphins Radio Network (WFOR radio affiliates)

Detroit Local Radio

Lions Radio Network (WXYT-FM + affiliates, Dan Miller et al.)

TL;DR

Matchup: Miami Dolphins @ Detroit Lions — Preseason Week 2

Date/Time: Saturday, August 16, 2025 • 1:00 p.m. ET

• TV: CBS Miami (Dolphins broadcast), WJBK ( Detroit broadcast)

broadcast) Streaming: NFL+ for out-of-market fans (U.S.), NFL Game Pass via DAZN (International)

Audio: SiriusXM home/away feeds + in-market radio networks

