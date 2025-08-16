How to Watch Packers vs Colts Game Today: Live Stream, TV Channel, Date, Time, NFL Preseason Week 2

Green Bay Packers vs. Indianapolis Colts — NFL Preseason Week 2: Your All-Access Guide to Watching, Listening, and Streaming on Saturday, August 16

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Green Bay Packers will face off against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in a key Preseason Week 2 matchup, airing on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT. The two teams also held joint practices earlier in the week as they prepare for this game.

This marks the 11th preseason meeting between the clubs, with the series evenly split at 5–5.

Game Info & How to Watch Packers vs Colts:

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, Aug 16

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Broadcast, Streaming & Radio Coverage

Television: Regional and Local

Packers Network: Broadcasted via WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee , along with a network of affiliates across Wisconsin , parts of Upper Michigan, Minnesota , Iowa , Nebraska , Missouri , the Dakotas, and Alaska . Pre-game coverage is hosted by Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), joined by analyst John Kuhn and sideline reporter Ashley Washburn .

, along with a network of affiliates across , parts of Upper Michigan, , , , , the Dakotas, and . Pre-game coverage is hosted by (play-by-play), joined by analyst and sideline reporter . Colts TV Coverage: Local fans in Indianapolis can tune in via CBS4, featuring Greg Rakestraw on play-by-play, Rick Venturi as analyst, and Larra Overton reporting from the sideline.

can tune in via CBS4, featuring on play-by-play, as analyst, and reporting from the sideline. NFL Network: May broadcast select preseason games nationally. Live games are typically blacked out in team markets.

Streaming Options

Colts.com ("Watch Live"): Fans in the Indianapolis market can watch the game via the "Watch Live" link on the Colts' homepage.

market can watch the game via the "Watch Live" link on the Colts' homepage. Packers.com & Packers Mobile App: In-market users can stream the team's official radio broadcast worldwide on desktop; mobile users within the home market can access the radio and potentially the game via the app. Coverage begins with a pregame show at 10:05 a.m. CT .

. NFL+ (U.S.): Provides live streams of out-of-market preseason games on mobile/tablet. The premium tier adds replays (full and condensed), All-22 camera angles, and NFL RedZone. Plans start at $6.99 /month or $49.99 /year, with premium at $14.99 /month or $99.99 /year.

/month or /year, with premium at /month or /year. International via NFL Game Pass (DAZN): Offers full access to preseason games, replays, and additional content for viewers outside the U.S.

Radio Coverage

Packers Radio Network: Covers the game across a vast region (WI, MI, MN, IL, SD, ND). Wayne Larrivee provides play-by-play commentary alongside longtime analyst Larry McCarren .

provides play-by-play commentary alongside longtime analyst . Colts Radio Network: In Indianapolis, fans can tune in via 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, and the Ascension St. Vincent Radio Network. Matt Taylor (play-by-play) and Joe Reitz (analyst) call the game. Pre-game and post-game shows are featured on local radio.

(play-by-play) and (analyst) call the game. Pre-game and post-game shows are featured on local radio. SiriusXM: Offers both home and away audio feeds — Packers on Channel 383, Colts on Channel 227 — accessible via satellite receivers and the SiriusXM app.

Additional Context: Why This Game Matters:

Preseason Week 2 is about more than just game action. It's a rehearsal for the regular season where coaches fine-tune rosters, rookies compete for attention, and starting spots are solidified.

Quick Reference: Viewing & Listening Summary:

TV (WI Market)

WTMJ-TV and affiliates — pregame, game commentary (Harlan, Kuhn, Washburn)

TV (Indy Market)

CBS4 — Rakestraw, Venturi, Overton coverage

Online (In-Market)

Colts.com ("Watch Live") and Packers.com/app (radio + possibly video)

Online (US Out-of-Market)

NFL+ — live game + premium replay options

International Stream

NFL Game Pass via DAZN

Radio (Packers Network)

Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren — regional affiliates across multiple states

Radio (Colts Network)

93.5/107.5 The Fan, 97.1 HANK FM, pre/post-game shows

Satellite Radio

SiriusXM — Packers (Ch. 383), Colts (Ch. 227)

TL;DR

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts — Preseason Week 2

When: Saturday, August 16, 2025 • 1:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. CT

How to Watch:

Regionally: WTMJ-TV (Packers), CBS4 (Colts)

Online (In-Market): Colts.com & Packers.com/app

Nationwide (Out-of-Market U.S.): NFL+ (live + replays)

International: NFL Game Pass via DAZN

How to Listen:

Regional Radio: Packers and Colts affiliate stations

Satellite: SiriusXM home/away feeds (Ch. 383 & 227)

