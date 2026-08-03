"How to Write an Instant Bestseller" Reaches No. 1 on Amazon in Three Categories

New book by Robert Hicks and John Tran provides authors with a practical launch system for building credibility, attracting clients, and turning a book into a long-term business asset

LONDON, Ky., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StoryReel Studios announced today that How to Write an Instant Bestseller, written by Robert Hicks and John Tran, has reached No. 1 Amazon Bestseller status in three categories: Entrepreneurship, Marketing, and Business Writing Skills.

Created for aspiring and established authors alike, the book presents a practical, step-by-step strategy for taking a manuscript from publication to bestseller status while using the book to build authority, attract clients, and generate new business opportunities.

"Writing a book and successfully launching a book are two entirely different skills," said Hicks. "Many talented authors spend months or even years creating their books, only to publish them without a clear launch strategy. We wrote this book to give authors a straightforward roadmap they can follow."

Each year, millions of new books enter an increasingly crowded marketplace. Many struggle to gain visibility—not because they lack value, but because their authors do not have an effective plan for positioning, launching, and promoting them.

How to Write an Instant Bestseller seeks to change that by providing a concise, action-oriented playbook designed specifically for coaches, consultants, executives, speakers, pastors, business owners, and other experts who want to use a book to expand their influence.

Inside the book, readers will discover:

A simple 10-step system for taking a book from manuscript to Amazon bestseller, even without an existing audience

Strategies for selecting categories that can improve visibility and ranking potential

Methods for generating early reviews before launch day

A five-day bestseller launch campaign designed to increase downloads, sales, visibility, and rankings

Ways to turn book buyers into coaching clients, customers, and qualified prospects

Sales-funnel strategies that can increase the value generated by each book customer

Common mistakes that cause self-published authors to lose money

A framework for using a book as a long-term credibility and customer-acquisition asset

The book has already received enthusiastic feedback from readers and reviewers.

"A valuable read not only for first-time authors, but all authors," wrote reviewer M. Davis.

Amber Blackwell described the book as "a fail-safe strategy guide for new and old authors," while Matt Medlen called it "a must-have launch playbook."

Reviewer Shaylee Burch praised the title as "perfect for aspiring writers."

Unlike traditional publishing books that focus primarily on writing, formatting, or uploading a manuscript, How to Write an Instant Bestseller emphasizes the strategy behind a successful launch. It explains how authors can position a book not simply as a product, but as a platform for establishing credibility, securing speaking opportunities, attracting high-value clients, expanding their influence, and creating additional sources of revenue.

According to Hicks and Tran, a successful book should continue working for its author long after launch day.

"A book can become one of the most powerful marketing and credibility assets a person owns," said Hicks. "It can establish authority, create trust, open doors, and introduce an author's work to people they might never reach through social media alone. But those results rarely happen by accident. They require a clear strategy."

With its focused format and practical approach, the book is designed to help readers avoid the uncertainty that often follows publication. Rather than simply clicking "publish" and waiting for sales, authors receive a clear roadmap for building momentum before, during, and after launch day.

How to Write an Instant Bestseller is now available on Amazon.

To purchase the book or learn more, visit:

https://a.co/d/06qyYcxS

About the Authors

Robert Hicks is an entrepreneur, marketing strategist, author, filmmaker, and founder of StoryReel Studios. He has helped build and market multimillion-dollar businesses and works with authors to strengthen their brands, expand their audiences, and use books as powerful marketing and credibility assets.

John Tran is an author, entrepreneur, and publishing strategist who helps authors transform their ideas and expertise into books designed to reach readers, build authority, and create meaningful business opportunities.

Together, Hicks and Tran created How to Write an Instant Bestseller to give authors a practical, repeatable system for launching books that stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Media Contact

Robert Hicks

StoryReel Studios

[email protected]

www.StoryReelStudios.com

Media Contact

Robert Hicks, StoryReel Studios, 1 (415) 318-2439, [email protected], www.StoryReelStudios.com

SOURCE StoryReel Studios