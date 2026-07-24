HOW Water LP and Big TX Wellness Partner to Expand Premium Hydration HOW WATER (Hyperpure Oxygenated Water) Across Major Texas Markets

Strategic distribution agreement targets DFW, Houston, and Austin/San Antonio with a shared mission of "Providing Wellness through Hydration" to the lone Star State.

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HOW Water, an emerging leader in the premium hydration industry, announced a strategic distribution partnership with Big TX Wellness, a premier wellness product distributor. Under this new agreement, Big TX Wellness will manage and scale the distribution of HOW Water across Texas's largest metropolitan areas, including Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Houston, and the Austin/San Antonio corridor.

This collaboration unites HOW Water's high-quality products with Big TX Wellness's extensive logistical expertise and deep-rooted industry experience. By leveraging Big TX Wellness's established retail relationships and regional market knowledge, the partnership will accelerate HOW Water's availability on retail shelves, in wellness centers, coffee/juice shops and at fitness hubs throughout the state.

The partnership is driven by a shared, deeply rooted purpose. Both companies are aligned with the Hyperpure Oxygenated Waters' powerful mission: Providing Wellness through Hydration to as many Texans as possible.

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Big TX Wellness as we enter this next chapter of growth," said Shawn Bhagat, Chairman of HOW Water LP. "Their deep experience across the wellness industries makes them the ideal partner to scale our footprint. More importantly, they share our heart for the community. Together, we are committed to making healthy, premium hydration accessible to every corner of Texas."

Jeff Foss, Chief Sales Officer of Big TX Wellness, echoed the enthusiasm: "Our mission has always been to connect consumers with products that genuinely elevate their well-being. HOW Water is a perfect fit for our portfolio. We are eager to deploy our team's experience to expand their reach in DFW, Houston, and the Austin, helping millions of Texans achieve better health through superior hydration."

Rollout of HOW Water through Big TX Wellness distribution channels is scheduled to begin immediately, with increased product availability expected in major Texas locations including: specialty retail, convenance stores, coffee shops, independent retailers, health clubs, etc. over the coming months.

Media Contact

Shawn Bhagat, HOW WATER LP, 1 2143500453, [email protected], HOW WATER LP

SOURCE HOW WATER LP