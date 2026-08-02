How Water Partners with Masters Cricket USA to Keep Players Hydrated

Through this partnership, How Water will help ensure that players, officials, volunteers, and event staff have access to quality hydration throughout the tournament, especially during multi-day tournaments where players spend long hours on the field in demanding weather conditions.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Masters Cricket USA is proud to welcome How Water as the official water sponsor for our upcoming tournaments, reinforcing a shared commitment to athlete wellness, peak performance, and healthy living.

Hydration plays a vital role in cricket, especially during multi-day tournaments where players spend long hours on the field in demanding weather conditions. Proper hydration helps maintain energy levels, supports endurance, improves focus, and aids recovery between matches. Through this partnership, How Water will help ensure that players, officials, volunteers, and event staff have access to quality hydration throughout the tournament.

Masters Cricket USA is built on the philosophy of "The Second Innings," encouraging athletes to continue enjoying competitive cricket while embracing healthy and active lifestyles. Partnering with organizations that share these values is an important part of creating a first-class tournament experience for everyone involved.

"We're excited to have How Water join the Masters Cricket USA family," said MCUSA leadership. "Their support reflects our shared belief that health and performance go hand in hand. Together, we're helping our players stay refreshed, energized, and ready to compete."

"At How Water, we believe hydration is the foundation of health, performance, and recovery. We're proud to partner with Masters Cricket USA, an organization that inspires athletes to stay active and competitive well beyond their traditional playing years. Supporting these remarkable players aligns perfectly with our mission of promoting healthier lifestyles and stronger communities. We look forward to keeping everyone hydrated throughout the tournament and wish all participating teams the very best." Said Shawn Bhagat, Founder & CEO, How Water

The partnership also demonstrates the importance of community-minded organizations investing in amateur and Masters sports. Sponsors like How Water make it possible to elevate tournament standards while promoting wellness both on and off the field.

Masters Cricket USA extends its sincere appreciation to How Water for supporting our players and contributing to another exciting season of Masters cricket.

We look forward to seeing athletes and fans at our upcoming tournaments as we continue celebrating the spirit of competition, camaraderie, and lifelong participation in the game we love.

Thank you, How Water, for helping keep Masters Cricket USA hydrated—one match at a time.

For more information regarding How Water and to purchase it, please visit: https://drinkhowwater.com/ , Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/drinkhowwater?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=ZDNlZDc0MzIxNw==

Masters Cricket USA (MCUSA)

Website: www.masterscricketusa.com

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Media Contact

Shawn Bhagat, HOW WATER LP, 1 9726704949, [email protected] , HOW WATER LP

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