Howard Ankin Elected Governor-At-Large for the American Association for Justice; Receives "Above and Beyond" Award

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Howard Ankin of Ankin Law in Chicago has been elected as a Governor-At-Large for the American Association for Justice. The AAJ is one of the nation's leading organizations for plaintiff trial lawyers. The election took place on July 19, 2025, during the AAJ 2025 Annual Convention at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco.

In addition to his election to the Board of Governors, Ankin has been honored with the prestigious "Above and Beyond" Award. The Award recognizes AAJ members who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the organization's mission, advocating for injured victims and advancing the cause of justice. This honor reflects Ankin's significant contributions to the legal profession and his unwavering dedication to protecting the rights of those who have been wronged.

"It's a privilege to serve on the AAJ Board of Governors," Ankin said. "I've spent my career standing up for the injured, and I'm proud to continue that mission through my work with the American Association for Justice."

About Howard Ankin

Howard Hamilton Ankin is a third-generation attorney who has spent his career fighting for injury victims in Illinois and beyond. Known for his aggressive advocacy and strategic leadership, he has built Ankin Law into one of Chicago's most prominent and results-driven plaintiff firms. His commitment to justice goes beyond the courtroom. Howard is a driving force for legal reform and access to justice at both the state and national level.

About the American Association for Justice (AAJ)

With more than 20,000 members, the American Association for Justice is a leading voice for trial lawyers and the clients they represent. Founded in 1946 as the National Association of Claimants' Compensation Attorneys (NACCA), the organization is dedicated to promoting a fair and effective civil justice system, ensuring that those injured by negligence, misconduct, or unsafe products can hold wrongdoers accountable. AAJ also plays a critical role in legislative advocacy, defending the right to trial by jury, opposing caps on damages, and pushing back against efforts that limit access to the courts.

About the AAJ Board of Governors

The AAJ Board of Governors provides strategic leadership and governance for the organization, guiding its mission to advocate for justice and protect the rights of individuals against powerful corporate interests. As a Governor-At-Large, Ankin will help shape the organization's national advocacy efforts and educational programs.

About the 2025 AAJ Annual Convention

The 2025 AAJ Annual Convention, held July 18 - 22, brought together accomplished trial lawyers from across the country to discuss the latest developments in trial advocacy and specialized topics. The convention provided an opportunity for attorneys to discover cutting-edge legal insights, sharpen their advocacy skills, and build lasting connections with fellow professionals.

