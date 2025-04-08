Howard Bentley Buick GMC Consistently Beats Employee Pricing Promotions Amid Tariffs Uncertainty

While some manufacturers offer limited-time employee pricing to address the impact of tariffs, the Howard Bentley pricing model beats employee pricing in most cases with savings by up to 5%, saving customers as much as $3,000 on their vehicle purchase. Post this

"At Howard Bentley Buick GMC, we believe in honest, upfront pricing for everyone. Our, value pricing model always monitors competitive prices in real-time to make sure customers are always getting the best deal, even amid market fluctuations or industry uncertainties," said Taylor Bentley Conner, Dealer Principal of Howard Bentley Buick GMC.

Located in the small town of Albertville, AL with a population of less than 25,000, Howard Bentley Buick GMC attracts customers from across the country through competitive transparent pricing and free delivery within 225 miles of the dealership. The dealership's coined 'CrystalClear' pricing approach has helped Howard Bentley Buick GMC achieve remarkable success, earning GMC's prestigious Dealer of the Year award for nearly a decade - a distinction reserved for only the top 1% of GMC dealers nationwide.

Adds Bentley Conner, "While we can't predict exactly how the market will respond to potential tariffs or other external factors, what we can guarantee is that Howard Bentley Buick GMC will continue to offer the best possible pricing. These 'employee pricing' promotions running through April or June are what we offer every day of the year. Our customers get the best pricing whenever they're ready to buy."

The dealership's advantages go beyond just price:

Real-time competitive price checking ensures customers get the best value

No inflated prices or negotiation games that waste customers' time

Free delivery within 225 miles of the dealership

Nationwide shipping available at reasonable prices

A+ BBB rating reflecting superior customer satisfaction

Every vehicle undergoes a rigorous 117-point inspection

About Howard Bentley Buick GMC

Howard Bentley Buick GMC offers one of the largest new and used Buick and GMC vehicle selections and deals among 1,700 Buick GMC dealerships nationwide. Since 2015, Howard Bentley Buick GMC has earned GMC's Dealer of the Year, representing the top one percent, a class of only 22 dealers.

GMC offers a range of premium trucks and SUVs designed and engineered to the highest standard vehicles like the compact Terrain and full-size Yukon, all-new Canyon, and Sierra 1500 light-duty pick-up trucks, as well as the world's first all-electric super truck the GMC HUMMER EV. The trucks and SUVs deliver GMC's signature combination of intuitive technologies, precise engineering, and premium execution. Built on a solid foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902, GMC now sells in a dozen countries across the world.

Details on all models are available at Howard Bentley Buick GMC.

