Howard Bentley Buick GMC Earns General Motors Dealer of the Year Award for the 10th Consecutive Year

Located in the small town of Albertville, AL with a population of less than 25,000, Howard Bentley Buick GMC attracts customers from across the country through its CrystalClear Pricing.

"Celebrating our 10th consecutive GMC Dealer of the Year award from General Motors is an incredible milestone for us, and it's all thanks to our amazing team and new and repeat customers from across the country." said Taylor Bentley Conner, dealer principal of Howard Bentley Buick GMC. "Every day, we give a reason to come to our small town of Albertville, for a hassle-free experience in sales and service."

GMC is a standout for delivering products with professional-grade capability and next-level craftsmanship, with dedicated dealers creating extraordinary customer experiences at every turn. GMC had its best calendar year ever for sales in 2024, a true testament to the success of the partnership.

A third-generation, family-owned and operated dealership, Howard Bentley Buick GMC supports local communities through charitable giving, volunteerism, and partnerships with organizations that share a vision for a better tomorrow. Their first female dealer principal, Taylor Bentley Conner, received the distinguished Citizen of the Year award from the Albertville Chamber of Commerce earlier this year for her hands-on community commitment.

In 2024, Howard Bentley Buick GMC donated over $200,000 to over 100 different local schools, community needs, local nonprofits and charities working on the front lines of poverty, education, and health while helping drive the growth and prosperity of Albertville and surrounding areas. The dealership's community involvement reflects its core values: dedication, integrity, and cooperation in meeting the needs of the people they serve.

About Howard Bentley Buick GMC

Howard Bentley Buick GMC offers one of the largest new and used Buick and GMC vehicle selections and deals among nearly 1,700 Buick GMC dealerships nationwide. Since 2015, Howard Bentley Buick GMC has earned GMC's Dealer of the Year, representing the top one percent, a class of only 22 dealers.

GMC offers a range of premium trucks and SUVs designed and engineered to the highest standard. With vehicles like the compact Terrain and full-size Yukon, all-new Canyon and Sierra 1500, as well as the GMC HUMMER EV; Our trucks and SUVs deliver GMC's signature combination of intuitive technologies, precise engineering and premium execution. Built on a strong foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902, GMC now sells in a dozen countries across the world.

Details on all models are available at Howard Bentley Buick GMC.

