Howard Bentley Buick GMC Named #1 Buick Dealer in Alabama Following 37% Sales Growth

A third-generation, family-owned dealership, Howard Bentley Buick GMC continues to build on decades of customer trust across the region. "Our Buick performance reflects strong alignment with customer needs and a consistent focus on accessibility, value, and experience," said Taylor Bentley Conner, dealer principal. "This growth underscores the strength of our team and our ability to compete at a high level regionally."

Located in Albertville, Alabama, Howard Bentley Buick GMC serves customers nationwide, supported by a 50,000-square-foot facility, a team of more than 100 employees, and a sales model that combines local service with national reach.

Beyond its sales performance, Howard Bentley Buick GMC remains deeply committed to the communities it serves. In 2025, the third-generation, family-owned dealership contributed more than $200,000 to local schools, nonprofits, and community organizations supporting education, health, and economic development across Albertville and surrounding areas.

Buick's 2026 lineup continues to deliver on the brand's promise of modern luxury with its comprehensive SUV portfolio: the Envista, Encore GX, Envision, and the flagship Enclave. Each vehicle in the lineup showcases Buick's design philosophy—where every detail is crafted to be felt—paired with innovative technology that's as effortless as it is advanced. With sculpted exteriors, luxurious interiors, and thoughtful personal technologies, Buick remains committed to attracting discerning customers who refuse to compromise on quality, design, or responsive-yet-efficient performance.

About Howard Bentley Buick GMC

Howard Bentley Buick GMC offers one of the largest new and used Buick and GMC vehicle selections and deals among Buick GMC dealerships nationwide. Since 2015, Howard Bentley Buick GMC has earned the prestigious Dealer of the Year Award for 10 years consecutively, representing the top 1% of GM dealers nationwide.

Details on all Buick models are available at Howard Bentley Buick GMC.

Media Contact

Yvonne Lorie, Howard Bentley Buick GMC, 1 3055463688, [email protected], https://www.howardbentleyauto.com/

