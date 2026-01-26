Howard Bentley Buick GMC Named #1 Buick Dealer in Alabama Following 37% Sales Growth

Albertville dealership ranks among top Buick retailers in the Southeast
ALBERTVILLE, Ala., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Howard Bentley Buick GMC secured the top Buick dealer in Alabama following a 37% year-over-year increase in Buick sales and ranked among the highest selling Buick dealers across the Southeast region. The dealership's performance comes amid a record-setting year for Buick, which was estimated to be the fastest-growing mainstream automotive brand in the industry in 2025.
Buick sales growth was driven by strong consumer demand across the brand's SUV lineup, with strong demand for the Buick Encore GX and Buick Envista small SUVs. Supported by competitive inventory, a customer-focused sales approach reflected in high customer service scores, and an integrated digital retail strategy serving buyers across the Southeast and beyond, reinforcing Howard Bentley Buick GMC's position as the leading Buick dealer in Alabama.
A third-generation, family-owned dealership, Howard Bentley Buick GMC continues to build on decades of customer trust across the region. "Our Buick performance reflects strong alignment with customer needs and a consistent focus on accessibility, value, and experience," said Taylor Bentley Conner, dealer principal. "This growth underscores the strength of our team and our ability to compete at a high level regionally."
Located in Albertville, Alabama, Howard Bentley Buick GMC serves customers nationwide, supported by a 50,000-square-foot facility, a team of more than 100 employees, and a sales model that combines local service with national reach.
Beyond its sales performance, Howard Bentley Buick GMC remains deeply committed to the communities it serves. In 2025, the third-generation, family-owned dealership contributed more than $200,000 to local schools, nonprofits, and community organizations supporting education, health, and economic development across Albertville and surrounding areas.
Buick's 2026 lineup continues to deliver on the brand's promise of modern luxury with its comprehensive SUV portfolio: the Envista, Encore GX, Envision, and the flagship Enclave. Each vehicle in the lineup showcases Buick's design philosophy—where every detail is crafted to be felt—paired with innovative technology that's as effortless as it is advanced. With sculpted exteriors, luxurious interiors, and thoughtful personal technologies, Buick remains committed to attracting discerning customers who refuse to compromise on quality, design, or responsive-yet-efficient performance.
Howard Bentley Buick GMC offers one of the largest new and used Buick and GMC vehicle selections and deals among Buick GMC dealerships nationwide. Since 2015, Howard Bentley Buick GMC has earned the prestigious Dealer of the Year Award for 10 years consecutively, representing the top 1% of GM dealers nationwide.
