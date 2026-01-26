Howard Bentley Buick GMC Named #1 GMC Dealer in Alabama and Top 10 Nationally

Sustained demand for the GMC Sierra 1500 and 2500 HD trucks continues to move our business forward Post this

The dealership's success mirrors GMC's strongest year on record, as the brand achieved its highest-ever national sales and market share performance, underscoring a year of exceptional growth for both dealer and brand.

The performance reflects continued expansion beyond the dealership's long-standing leadership in Alabama, driven by strong customer demand for light-duty half-ton and heavy-duty trucks—led by the GMC Sierra 1500 with popular trims such as the Denali and AT4, with the Denali Ultimate and AT4X as ultra-luxury options. The Sierra 2500HD and Sierra 3500HD are also increasingly popular choices, along with the GMC Terrain, a popular crossover SUV that's gaining a lot of traction after its recent redesign.

A robust and balanced inventory of internal combustion and electric models has supported sustained momentum across multiple markets, reinforcing the dealership's position as a top-performing GMC dealer in the state.

Led by dealer principal Taylor Bentley Conner, who assumed the role in 2024, the dealership has continued to scale its sales performance through effective inventory management, a high-volume digital retail strategy, and a consistent focus on customer experience.

"These results reflect strong customer demand and execution across inventory, digital retail, and service," said Bentley Conner. "Earning top GMC sales rankings across multiple states underscores the strength of our operating model and team performance."

Operating from Albertville, Alabama, Howard Bentley Buick GMC reaches customers in more than 46 states and has nearly tripled its volume since 2018, supported by digital retail, deep inventory, and a 50,000-square-foot facility.

"Sustained demand for the GMC Sierra 1500 and 2500 HD trucks continues to move our business forward," Bentley Conner added. "That momentum is reinforced by long-standing customer loyalty and evolving buyer dynamics across the truck segment."

A third-generation, family-owned dealership, Howard Bentley Buick GMC traces its roots back more than four decades and remains deeply committed to the community it serves. In 2025, the dealership contributed more than $200,000 to over 100 local schools, nonprofits, and community organizations, supporting education, health, and economic development across Albertville and surrounding areas.

About Howard Bentley Buick GMC

Howard Bentley Buick GMC offers one of the largest new and used Buick and GMC vehicle selections and deals among dealerships nationwide. Howard Bentley Buick GMC has earned the GMC Dealer of the Year Award for 10 years in a row, representing the top one percent of GMC dealers nationwide.

GMC offers a range of premium trucks and SUVs designed and engineered to the highest standard, vehicles like the compact Terrain and full-size Yukon, the all-new Canyon, and the Sierra 1500 light-duty pickup trucks, as well as the world's first all-electric super truck, the GMC HUMMER EV. The trucks and SUVs deliver GMC's signature combination of intuitive technologies, precise engineering, and premium execution. Built on a solid foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902, GMC now sells in a dozen countries across the world.

Details on all models are available at Howard Bentley Buick GMC.

Media Contact

Yvonne Lorie, Howard Bentley Buick GMC, 1 3055463688, [email protected], https://www.howardbentleyauto.com/

SOURCE Howard Bentley Buick GMC