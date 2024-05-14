Howard Bentley Buick GMC Named Dealer of the Year by General Motors for the 9th Consecutive Year

"While there are many options when shopping for or servicing a vehicle, at Howard Bentley Buick GMC we focus on the small details that make the experience different." Post this

A third-generation, family-owned and operated dealership, Howard Bentley Buick GMC has experienced significant customer growth since 2015 attracting customers from across the country for its transparent pricing, small-town values, and family-driven customer approach. The dealership sells vehicles across the nation from its over 50,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility where it employs just over 100 people. In addition to being honored as GMC Dealer of the Year for nine consecutive years, the dealership has also been recognized for more than 20 years with the prestigious Buick and GMC Mark of Excellence awards.

Adds Taylor Bentley Conner, General Manager, "While there are many options when shopping for or servicing a vehicle, at Howard Bentley Buick GMC we focus on the small details that make the experience different. Our comprehensive blend of high-quality customer service, competitive online pricing, and a broad range of high-quality vehicles has propelled Howard Bentley's position as a leader among GM dealers nationwide. At the same time, we welcome customers like family, and it is so important for us to support the local community where we started."

Howard Bentley Buick GMC supports local communities through charitable giving, volunteerism, and partnerships with organizations that share a vision for a better tomorrow. In 2023, the dealership donated over $200,000 to over 100 different local schools, community needs, local nonprofits and charities working on the front lines of poverty, education, and health while helping drive the growth and prosperity of Albertville and surrounding areas. The dealership's community involvement reflects its core values: dedication, integrity, and cooperation in meeting the needs of the people they serve.

Howard Bentley Buick GMC has been engrained in the communities it serves since its first dealership opening in Fayetteville, Tennessee nearly four decades ago by Wayne's father a NASA alumnus and small business entrepreneur, Howard Bentley. Wayne learned the family business from his father and mother through hands-on training and upon acquiring the Albertville, Alabama dealership in 1988, Wayne was joined by his wife Kathy Bentley, who oversees finance and human resources.

Today, Wayne and Kathy's daughter, Taylor Bentley Conner, and her husband, General Sales Manager Jon Conner lead the dealership's day-to-day operations and community programs with their young daughter following Taylor's footsteps as the beloved new talent behind their 38-year-old and three generation-long slogan and jingle "It's Always Worth the Drive to Howard Bentley Buick GMC, we save you money!"

About Howard Bentley Buick GMC

Howard Bentley Buick GMC offers one of the largest new and used Buick and GMC vehicle selections and deals among 1,700 Buick GMC dealerships nationwide. Since 2015, Howard Bentley Buick GMC has earned GMC's Dealer of the Year, representing the top one percent, a class of only 22 dealers.

GMC offers a range of premium trucks and SUVs designed and engineered to the highest standard vehicles like the compact Terrain and full-size Yukon, all-new Canyon, and Sierra 1500 light-duty pick-up trucks, as well as the world's first all-electric supertruck the GMC HUMMER EV. The trucks and SUVs deliver GMC's signature combination of intuitive technologies, precise engineering, and premium execution. Built on a solid foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902, GMC now sells in a dozen countries across the world.

Details on all models are available at Howard Bentley Buick GMC.

