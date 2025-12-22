Howard Bentley Buick GMC's Season of Giving Surpasses $200,000 for Local Charities

Season of Giving is Howard Bentley Buick GMC's promise to show up for our neighbors, whether it's contributing to vital local services or making sure a child wakes up to a gift they wished for. Post this

"Our community has always been at the heart of what we do," said Taylor Bentley Conner, dealer principal of the third-generation, family-owned and operated dealership. "Season of Giving is more than a campaign — it's a promise to show up for our neighbors. Whether it's contributing to vital local services or making sure a child wakes up to a gift they wished for, we are honored to play a small part in creating joy and support where it's needed most."

Since launching in 2019, Howard Bentley's Season of Giving has raised over $200,000 for local charities, reinforcing the dealership's long-standing commitment to the communities it serves.

Benefiting Nonprofits & Community Programs

Through its annual Season of Giving, Howard Bentley Buick GMC supports a range of community initiatives across the Northeastern Alabama community. This year's contributions include:

Remember in December — December

Howard Bentley Buick GMC is partnering with the Marshall County Christmas Coalition to make the holidays brighter for local families. The dealership is fulfilling the Christmas wish lists of 50 children, contributing $20,000 in gifts, and engaging employees in shopping, wrapping, and delivering presents to ensure every child experiences the joy of the season.

Give Back for Black Friday — November

The dealership raised $7,575 for CAJA of Marshall County, a volunteer-driven organization that advocates for abused and neglected children in the court system. Funds support independent investigations and advocacy that help secure safe, stable, and loving homes for vulnerable children.

Booktober — October

To advance early childhood literacy, Howard Bentley Buick GMC donated $13,000 to the Albertville City Schools Foundation in support of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a program that provides free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five and inspires a lifelong love of reading.

This initiative is especially meaningful as two members of the Howard Bentley team — Roosevelt Oliver and Jacob Hollingsworth — proudly serve on the Albertville City Schools Foundation Board. Their dedication to helping local students thrive reflects the dealership's deep investment in the community it calls home.

Second Chance September — September

The Season of Giving kicked off with Second Chance September, honoring the memory of Sheila Cantrell, a beloved member of the Howard Bentley family. In tribute to her passion for animal welfare, the dealership raised $7,725 to support rescued pets and hosted a community adoption event to help animals find loving homes.

Community Traditions & Celebrations

In addition to its fundraising efforts, Howard Bentley Buick GMC proudly supported cherished local traditions by sponsoring the Albertville Chamber of Commerce 2025 Turkey & Tinsel on Main Parade and hosting its signature Santa Picture Night, complete with complimentary professional photos and festive children's activities.

This year, Taylor Bentley Conner served as Grand Marshal of the parade in recognition of being named Citizen of the Year—and still made time to join the Howard Bentley float to help welcome Santa Claus to Albertville in true holiday spirit.

About Howard Bentley Buick GMC

Howard Bentley Buick GMC offers one of the largest new and used Buick and GMC vehicle selections and deals among 1,700 Buick GMC dealerships nationwide. Since 2015, Howard Bentley Buick GMC has earned GMC's Dealer of the Year, representing the top one percent, a class of only 22 dealers.

GMC offers a range of premium trucks and SUVs designed and engineered to the highest standard vehicles like the compact Terrain and full-size Yukon, all-new Canyon, and Sierra 1500 light-duty pick-up trucks, as well as the world's first all-electric supertruck the GMC HUMMER EV. The trucks and SUVs deliver GMC's signature combination of intuitive technologies, precise engineering, and premium execution. Built on a solid foundation of manufacturing trucks since 1902, GMC now sells in a dozen countries across the world.

Details on all models are available at Howard Bentley Buick GMC.

