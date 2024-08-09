Howell Instruments and Capitol Helicopters Partner to Provide a Uh-60 Modernization Suite

Upgraded All-Glass UH-60/S-70 Modernization Suite

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Howell Instruments, Inc. has partnered with Capitol Helicopters to engineer and manufacture an aftermarket cockpit conversion for the UH-60. The UH-60/S-70 Modernization Suite integrates the Engine Instrument System (EIS) with a Garmin Flight and Navigational Suite to bring advanced VFR avionics to the UH-60/S-70 family of helicopters.

The upgraded all-glass system delivers advanced features such as:

Real-time condition parameters

Visual and aural warnings to enhance awareness and safety

Dual redundant auto-switching input signals

Commercial off-the-shelf flight instruments

Marc Paganini, previous CEO of Airbus Helicopters North America who recently joined Howell as CEO, comments, "We are pleased to have received from Capitol Helicopters, our launch customer, an order to modernize the avionics suites for six UH-60 helicopters. Our solution provides extended life and significant operating savings for all UH-60 operators worldwide."

"The glass panel product that we developed with Howell is bringing improved situational awareness to our pilots and a greater margin of safety to every mission we fly, " said Justin McGowan, Program Director of Capitol Helicopters. "We knew that's what our team needed and believed others would be eager for it as well."

An IFR version of the UH-60 Modernization Suite has been ordered by an international customer and is scheduled for delivery next year.

About Howell Instruments, Inc.

Howell Instruments, Inc. is a privately owned aerospace engineering company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. With over seven decades of aviation and engineering experience, Howell designs and produces leading-edge aviation solutions and products for military and commercial customers across the globe, including cockpit engine instrumentation, gas-turbine testing equipment, advanced airborne engine monitoring systems, and test cell data acquisition systems. Howell Instruments provides specialized engineering services and a complete overhaul of ground support equipment. For more information about Howell Instruments, Inc., visit our website at www.howellinst.com.

