Howie Israeloff Joins Planet Depos as New Sales Team Member

"We are delighted to welcome Howie to the Planet Depos family," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "His impressive background and deep industry knowledge make him a perfect fit for our team, and his strategic insight will further enhance our ability to deliver exceptional service and value to our clients."

Israeloff is based in Manhattan, New York, where he lives with his son, age 16, and his daughter, age 14. As a resident of the Big Apple for almost 30 years, he looks forward to providing best-in-class service and introducing Planet Depos' latest innovative litigation technology to this region.

"I can't wait to start the next part of my journey at Planet Depos," said Israeloff. "Their advanced legal technology and dedication to world-class service are second to none in this industry."

About Planet Depos

Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with over 50 offices around the world, Planet Depos is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting and litigation technology services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations and government entities. The company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including remote depositions, streaming text and video, digital court reporting and digital exhibits.

