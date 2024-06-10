Howie Israeloff Joins Planet Depos as New Sales Team Member

Global Court Reporting Firm Expands Market to New York State, Strengthening Foothold in the Northeast
Howie Israeloff Joins Planet Depos as New Senior Account Executive
Global Court Reporting Firm Expands Market to New York State, Strengthening Foothold in the Northeast
WASHINGTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Depos, a leader in the court reporting and litigation technology industry, is excited to announce that Howie Israeloff has joined the company's sales team. With nearly two decades of experience in the legal services industry, Mr. Israeloff brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to his new role.
Prior to joining Planet Depos, Israeloff started as the first full-time salesperson at TSG Reporting, after which he became a partner and then served as the National Vice President of Sales. His commitment to fostering relationships and ensuring client satisfaction makes him a valuable addition to the Planet Depos team.
"We are delighted to welcome Howie to the Planet Depos family," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "His impressive background and deep industry knowledge make him a perfect fit for our team, and his strategic insight will further enhance our ability to deliver exceptional service and value to our clients."
Israeloff is based in Manhattan, New York, where he lives with his son, age 16, and his daughter, age 14. As a resident of the Big Apple for almost 30 years, he looks forward to providing best-in-class service and introducing Planet Depos' latest innovative litigation technology to this region.
"I can't wait to start the next part of my journey at Planet Depos," said Israeloff. "Their advanced legal technology and dedication to world-class service are second to none in this industry."
About Planet Depos
Headquartered in Washington, DC, and with over 50 offices around the world, Planet Depos is the only international court reporting agency led by court reporters and world-renowned industry experts. Planet Depos provides court reporting and litigation technology services throughout the United States and abroad to international law firms, worldwide corporations and government entities. The company has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the globe, including arbitrations, trials and depositions. A forward-thinking company, Planet Depos is conversant with the latest technologies and works closely with clients to implement case-winning tools, including remote depositions, streaming text and video, digital court reporting and digital exhibits.
Learn more about Planet Depos
Follow Planet Depos on LinkedIn
Follow Planet Depos on Twitter
Follow Planet Depos on Facebook
Read our blog
Media Contact
Delma Lara, Planet Depos, 1 8324149223, [email protected], planetdepos.com
Brittany Jones, Planet Depos, 1 214-773-0357, [email protected], planetdepos.com
SOURCE Planet Depos
Share this article