Howler Head and UFC Partner with Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors on Charitable Campaign to Benefit Veterans

"I'm a huge fan of military, law enforcement and first responders, so any time we can partner with veteran-based organizations to support their missions we're all in," said UFC President and CEO Dana White.

Howler Head and UFC will jointly support the campaign with promotion across UFC Pay-Per-View broadcasts and UFC, Howler Head, and Dana White digital and social channels, reaching more than 270 million followers worldwide.

"As a longstanding charitable partner of UFC, we are thrilled to align with Howler Head and serve as the beneficiary of this campaign, as it is an amazing opportunity to share our mission with fans around the world," said Alex Karalexis, Executive Director of Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors. "The funds raised from this campaign will go towards assisting veterans who were injured in combat with finding a place where they can truly call home."

Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors (JAH4WW) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to build mortgage-free, fully accessible homes for US Veterans wounded in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. Each home is customized specifically to meet the Veteran's individual needs, making a tangible difference in their daily lives. Since its inception, JAH4WW has completed 23 homes across the county with six homes currently under construction.

As a charitable partner of JAH4WW, UFC annually raises funds and awareness for programs funded by the organization and provides custom home gyms and physical therapy rooms for disabled veterans as part of their mortgage-free program.

The "Howler Head for Heroes" limited edition bottle will debut on June 28 at UFC X, the organization's two-day, fully interactive fan experience, during the 12th Annual UFC International Fight Week™. Following IFW, the bottle will be available for $29.99 on www.howlerhead.com. This limited-time-only bottle is an online-only exclusive, once they are gone, they are gone. The first 400 consumers to purchase a bottle online will also receive a complimentary Howler Head Cocktail book.

Co-Founded by Dana White in 2020, Howler Head became UFC's first-ever Official Flavored Bourbon Whiskey Partner in 2021. Since its launch in the U.S, it has become one of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the world and is now also available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the U.K.

More information on Howler Head can be found at www.howlerhead.com and on social media: Instagram, Facebook, and X.

ABOUT UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 266 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

ABOUT CATALYST SPIRITS

Catalyst Spirits is a global spirits company focused on leveraging the new economy and our industry experience to rapidly build and grow the premium brands globally that consumers truly desire. Our portfolio includes Howler Head, the original banana-flavored bourbon and the official flavored bourbon of UFC; Blackeye London Dry Gin, the unofficial spirit of rugby; The Oceanus Hibernicus, a unique blend of Irish and Scottish malt whiskey; and a number of other exciting brands in development. The Catalyst Spirits team leverages decades of deep industry knowledge to develop impactful brands and bring them to market with pace, building them with exceptional marketing, partnerships, retail, e-commerce and distributor support. For more information about Catalyst Spirits, visit www.catalyst-spirits.com and for Howler Head visit www.howlerhead.com.

