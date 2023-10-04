Howler Head Banana Flavored Bourbon Awarded Highest Category Rating By Wine Enthusiast Magazine

"These awards and accolades will prove to be outstanding calling cards in every territory we enter, demonstrating banana bourbon is a must-have for any back bar or retail shelf." Tweet this

Howler Head was also awarded a Gold Medal at the prestigious 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In addition, the brand earned a Double Gold Medal at the 2023 SIP Awards in its first time entering the global competition.

Howler Head is the original, super-premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey blended with natural banana flavors and is currently one of the fastest-growing spirits of any category in the U.S. Featuring genuine bourbon aged in American white oak barrels for two years and clocking in at a full 80 proof, it is a cry above other flavored whiskeys. Howler Head is the official flavored bourbon whiskey partner of the UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, and is promoted to more than 700 million fans and 243 million social media followers through placement in broadcasts, in-arena event venues and social media.

"I loved Howler Head the moment I tasted it," said UFC President and Howler Head cofounder Dana White. "Not only is it a great standalone whiskey, but it mixes really well to make some incredible cocktails. I absolutely love this product. I was all in from day one. I'm obviously very excited about it receiving a 95 Best Buy Rating from such a well-respected publication, but I'm not shocked."

With Howler Head being one of the rare 80-proof flavored whiskeys, the bourbon takes the spotlight, with a subtle sweet kick of banana on the finish. It is best served neat or on the rocks to appreciate the rich bourbon flavor but can also be enjoyed as a shot; paired with a beer or a hard seltzer, such as Happy Dad; and as a flavorful twist to a classic cocktail.

Howler Head retails in the U.S. for $29.99 for a 750ml. It is also available in Canada, the U.K., Brazil, Australia and Mexico. Howler Head is owned by Catalyst Spirits with Campari Group holding a minority interest. The brand is distributed globally by Campari Group, except in the U.K., where it is distributed by Maverick Drinks.

"Through our partnership with Campari Group, we are rapidly expanding Howler Head's distribution around the world, with three more international markets coming online soon" said Simon Hunt, CEO of Catalyst Spirits. "These awards and accolades will prove to be outstanding calling cards in every territory we enter, demonstrating banana bourbon is a must-have for any back bar or retail shelf."

ABOUT CATALYST SPIRITS

Catalyst Spirits is a global spirits company focused on leveraging the new economy and our experience to rapidly build and grow the premium brands globally that consumers truly desire. Our portfolio includes Howler Head, the original banana-flavored bourbon and the official UFC-flavored whiskey; Blackeye London Dry Gin, the unofficial spirit of rugby; The Oceanus Hibernicus, a unique blend of Irish and Scottish malt whisky; and a number of other exciting brands in development. The Catalyst Spirits team leverages hundreds of years of industry knowledge to develop impactful brands and bring them to market with pace, building them with exceptional marketing, retail, e-commerce and distributor support. For more information about Catalyst Spirits, visit www.catalyst-spirits.com and for Howler Head visit www.howlerhead.com.

