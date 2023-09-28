How's Work Announces Name Change to Abernathy Home Care

The new name highlights the company's focus on treating caregivers and clients like family.

STONEHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How's Work of Stoneham, Massachusetts, is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Abernathy Home Care. The home care company was founded in 1992 by Pamela Abernathy and continues forward as an independently owned and operated agency under the leadership of her son, Matt Abernathy.

As the company has evolved, the team at Abernathy Home Care wanted to emphasize the company's roots and continuation as a family-owned and operated business while also more clearly defining the nature of their work.

Abernathy Home Care provides high-quality in-home, non-medical care for over 300 clients and employs over 150 home care aides. We are proud of our long history of working with the state Home Care program and our local Aging Services Access Points (ASAPs), which make in-home support services accessible to assist older adults with successfully aging in place within Massachusetts.

"Our company has a 30-year track record of offering professional, reliable home care services with the intent to help seniors maximize independence. The name Abernathy Home Care reflects our family's long-standing dedication to caring for older adults and families throughout our community," said owner Matthew Abernathy. "While our name has changed, the quality of our services and renowned compassion and dedication of our caregivers remains the same."

About Abernathy Home Care

Abernathy Home Care is a leading in-home care provider in Stoneham, Massachusetts, and throughout the surrounding North Shore area. The team believes that choice and free will are integral to helping individuals remain independent. Abernathy Home Care is dedicated to improving quality of life for older adults with compassionate, personalized care at home. Their in-home care services are designed to enhance each client's safety, independence, and dignity.

