Howso and Anthropic Unlock Trusted Agentic AI for the Enterprise

Agentic AI just became enterprise-safe: Howso supercharges Claude with always-on context and validation—eliminating hallucinations, slashing oversight costs, and letting complex agent networks run confidently on sensitive enterprise data.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Howso today announced deep integrations with Anthropic's Claude, enabling enterprises to safely deploy agentic AI with built-in context and validation, turning AI outputs into trusted, decision-ready insights. This announcement underscores Howso's commitment to delivering trustworthy, enterprise-grade AI workflows.

Enterprise AI Requires Context and Validation, Not Just Generation

As organizations adopt LLM-driven agents, they face growing risk from incorrect or misleading outputs and limited visibility into how results are generated. Without reliable context and validation across data sources, these systems cannot be trusted in production.

To address this, Howso has integrated its deterministic context engine into Claude-powered workflows. Acting as the context layer, Howso gives agents a fully data-driven understanding of enterprise data, revealing to the agent what information exists, how it connects, and where gaps remain. It evaluates quality, derives causal relationships, and detects anomalies directly against the data, creating a single, grounded source of truth that replaces fragmented knowledge graphs, semantic models, and RAG pipelines, and adapts in real time as underlying data changes.

Positioned between an agent's request and response, Howso validates outputs before they are used, verifying correctness against the underlying data, identifying areas of missing information, and generating auditable results that are traceable back to the source data and computations.

The result is deterministic, decision-ready outputs that reduce the cost of agentic validation, monitoring, and error correction. With full traceability and auditability, organizations can scale agentic automation with less manual oversight, enabling complex agent networks to operate reliably and with confidence.

Replacing Fragmented AI Systems with a Unified Approach

Today's enterprise AI stacks stitch together data layers and semantic models, AI models, RAG systems, and validation tools, each handling a different slice of enterprise data. The result is costly, fragile pipelines that are difficult to maintain, hard to trust, and require frequent updates to maintain reliability. Howso replaces this fragmentation with a single engine integrated directly with Claude via Skills and MCP connectors, embedding dynamic, data-driven context and validation into agent workflows to reduce cost, accelerate time to value, and streamline automation.

"Howso's integrations with Claude enable enterprises to deploy and scale agentic automation with confidence," said Gaurav Rao, CEO of Howso. "By incorporating context and validation directly into agent workflows, we ensure outputs are accurate, explainable, and secure—allowing complex agent networks to operate reliably on sensitive enterprise data. This is what makes applied AI both scalable and trustworthy."

Learn More

Request a demo to see Howso + Claude in action or explore our latest walkthrough on the Howso blog.

About Howso

Founded in 2017, Howso advances trustworthy AI as the global standard. Its proprietary context engine powers deterministic predictive and prescriptive insights with full transparency and explainability, enabling enterprises to trust, audit, and act on their data with confidence.

Media Contact

Bridgette Defever, Howso, 1 7858068260, [email protected], www.howso.com

SOURCE Howso