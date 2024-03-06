Howso Collaborates with Microsoft to Bring Trustworthy AI to Global Enterprises

This relationship with Microsoft is a strong testament to the value of our technology and the importance of Howso's capabilities towards applied, data-driven AI. Post this

Businesses around the world are struggling to deploy auditable, performant AI models. Howso's novel approach to explainability enables AI/ML users to trace AI outcomes directly back to the source data, allowing them to identify and address hallucinations, bias, and anomalies.

"We know Howso Engine can resolve some of the most acute pain points in the existing AI landscape, getting models into production faster, keeping them in production longer, and improving business ROI through true explainability," said Gaurav Rao, CEO of Howso. "This relationship with Microsoft is a strong testament to the value of our technology and the importance of Howso's capabilities towards applied, data-driven AI.

In addition to joint sales and marketing efforts, the Pegasus Program provides technical and infrastructure support to scaling startups. Howso Engine will soon be available through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, giving Microsoft customers easy access to evaluate and purchase Howso Engine, shortening deal cycles and time to value.

"This collaboration is a key element of Howso's go-to-market strategy and we expect it to dramatically accelerate our work to get Howso's cutting-edge technology into the hands of more users around the world," said Marina Carreker, President of Howso. "We're delighted to be innovating alongside the Microsoft team."

"With the Microsoft for Startups Pegasus Program, Microsoft has created an ecosystem of startups whose technology solutions merit investment and amplification," said Tom Davis, Partner at Microsoft for Startups. "We're pleased to welcome Howso into this group and collaborate to share Howso Engine with Microsoft's customers around the world."

Howso Engine is already used by global financial institutions such as Mastercard, healthcare systems, research institutions, and state and local governments.

About Howso

Founded in 2017, Howso seeks to change the trajectory of AI by making it more transparent and trustworthy. The company's core development platform, Howso Engine, enables accurate and performant inference attribution, with lineage all the way back to source data. Howso is backed by leading investors including Calibrate Ventures, Shield Capital, and Mastercard. For more information, visit www.howso.com.

Media Contact

Kristi Essick, Howso, 1 415-407-8714, [email protected], www.howso.com

SOURCE Howso