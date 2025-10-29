Howso Redefines Anomaly Detection for the Agentic AI Era

"Our mission goes beyond finding anomalies — we empower organizations to understand their causes and act intelligently, building trust, resilience, and advantage in the age of autonomous intelligence." - Gaurav Rao, CEO of Howso Post this

Financial services use it to uncover fraud .

. Manufacturers rely on it to monitor equipment and anticipate failures.

Retailers and CRM teams depend on it to detect shifts in customer behavior and adapt in real time.

Yet anomaly detection practices have not kept pace with the complexity of today's AI systems. In real-world data, anomalies are often unknown and unexpected, and multiple types of anomalous behavior can exist within a single dataset. Traditional tools, whether rules-based, pattern-oriented, or machine learning–driven, are usually optimized for detecting one known type of anomaly, such as a global outlier (e.g., a sudden spike in sales) rather than a context-specific anomaly (e.g., a regional dip masked by strong national performance). This narrow focus limits their ability to identify new or contextual irregularities.

The challenge is even greater for agentic workflows, where autonomous agents must interpret dynamic data without human oversight. Without understanding context, agents cannot anticipate what types of anomalies may exist, or determine which detection method to apply, leading to unreliable or incomplete outcomes. This can have a compound effect on performance, automation, and trust as the number of agents and orchestration of tasks increases.

"In the agentic era, anomaly detection can no longer be one-size-fits-all," Swami Chandrasekaran, AI & Digital Innovation Leader at KPMG noted. "Agents, including their underlying reasoning models, require domain-calibrated intelligence grounded in quality, contextual data and semantic understanding—only then can anomalies be discerned with precision and trust."

Howso's latest research, published on ArXiv, demonstrates that its single, general-purpose algorithm accurately and efficiently detects all types of anomalies. This eliminates the need for agents to choose among specialized tools and enables anomaly detection that is explainable, contextualized, and actionable, building the trust essential for dependable agentic AI.

Key Research Findings

General-purpose anomaly detection: Howso's algorithm identifies multiple types of unknown anomalies within a single dataset, outperforming all other tools across new benchmarks.

Anomaly classification: Howso automatically identifies and categorizes types of anomalies, enabling deeper insights, faster root-cause analysis, and more effective context for agents.

Context-aware explainability: By combining anomaly detection with Howso's explainability, causal discovery, and hypothetical analysis, agentic workflows move beyond detection toward actionable remediation.

Ramsin Khoshabeh, Professor of AI/ML at UC San Diego, commented: "In the rapidly evolving agentic era, anomaly detection can no longer be tasks derived from rigid approaches based on custom datasets. Agents require the ability to dynamically recognize and interpret disparate types of anomalies within context to ensure trust and reliability."

"At Howso, we're reimagining how intelligence and transparency intersect in the agentic AI era," said Gaurav Rao, CEO of Howso. "Our mission goes beyond finding anomalies — we empower organizations to understand their causes and act intelligently, building trust, resilience, and advantage in the age of autonomous intelligence."

This milestone builds on Howso's growing commercial momentum as enterprises adopt its trustworthy AI solutions to drive transparency, precision, and confidence across mission-critical operations.

Learn more: Read Howso's Blog on Anomaly Detection, explore the rich explainability behind anomalies in our new extensive technical report, or contact Howso to experience the technology firsthand.

About Howso

Founded in 2017, Howso advances trustworthy AI as the global standard. Its proprietary reasoning engine powers predictive and prescriptive analytics with full transparency and explainability, enabling enterprises to trust, audit, and act on insights with confidence. Howso is backed by leading investors including Calibrate Ventures, Shield Capital, and Mastercard. For more information, visit www.howso.com

