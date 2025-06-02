Hoyt Integrative Health Launches Expanded Telehealth Services for Patients Throughout California

Functional Medicine Practice Extends Access to Holistic Care Beyond Murrieta and Temecula.
MURRIETA, Calif., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoyt Integrative Health, a leading functional medicine practice in Southern California, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive telehealth services, making personalized integrative health care accessible to patients throughout California regardless of location.
The expanded functional medicine telehealth program offers the same personalized, root-cause approach that has distinguished Hoyt Integrative Health's in-person care, while providing greater convenience and accessibility. This initiative arrives as more patients seek alternatives to conventional healthcare models, particularly for chronic conditions like autoimmune disorders, hormonal imbalances, digestive issues, and environmental sensitivities.
Comprehensive Virtual Care
The telehealth services include:
- Comprehensive initial consultations
- Follow-up appointments and progress monitoring
- Personalized protocol development
- Laboratory test interpretation
- Nutritional guidance and support
- Environmental health assessments
- Chronic condition management
Dr. Hoyt emphasizes that telehealth consultations maintain the practice's signature thorough approach. "Our virtual appointments still provide the extended consultation times and detailed analysis that our patients value. The only difference is the setting."
Meeting Growing Demand:
The expansion responds to increasing requests from patients outside the immediate Murrieta and Temecula areas who seek integrative medicine approaches for complex health challenges.
"We've received countless inquiries from individuals throughout California who are looking for our particular integrative approach," noted Dr. Hoyt. "While we've offered limited telehealth services previously, this expansion formalizes and enhances our virtual care options."
The practice utilizes secure, HIPAA-compliant technology platforms to ensure patient privacy and data security. Virtual appointments include comprehensive health history reviews, detailed symptom analysis, and personalized protocol development - all maintaining the same standards as in-person visits.
Bridging Healthcare Gaps:
The telehealth expansion addresses several healthcare challenges:
- Geographic barriers - Providing specialized care to patients in underserved or rural areas
- Mobility limitations - Supporting patients with conditions that make travel difficult
- Continuity of care - Enabling consistent follow-up without transportation challenges
- Time constraints - Accommodating busy schedules with flexible appointment options
"Many patients with chronic health challenges face significant obstacles to receiving consistent care," explained Dr. Hoyt. "Our telehealth services allow us to support these individuals throughout their health journey, regardless of distance or mobility constraints."
Maintained Quality and Personalization:
The practice emphasizes that virtual care will maintain the same personalized approach and thorough assessments that characterize its in-person services.
"Each telehealth patient receives the same comprehensive evaluation and individualized protocols as those who visit our physical location," said Dr. Hoyt. "We've refined our virtual consultation process to ensure we capture all the necessary information for effective care."
The telehealth services are available to new and existing patients throughout California. If you are interested in scheduling a virtual consultation, please visit Hoyt Integrative Health or call (951) 973-0773.
About Hoyt Integrative Health:
Founded by Dr. Tracy Hoyt, Hoyt Integrative Health provides functional medicine services that address the root causes of health challenges rather than simply managing symptoms. The practice specializes in supporting patients with chronic conditions, autoimmune disorders, digestive issues, hormone imbalances, and environmental sensitivities through comprehensive testing, personalized protocols, and ongoing support.
Media Contact:
Dr. Tracy Hoyt, Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner
Hoyt Integrative Health
(951) 973-0773
https://hoytintegrativehealth.com
Media Contact
Dr. Tracy Hoyt, Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner, Hoyt Integrative Health, 1 (951) 973-0773, [email protected], https://hoytintegrativehealth.com
SOURCE Hoyt Integrative Health
Share this article