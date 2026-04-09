Hoyt Integrative Health Named Best Holistic Medicine Practitioner in Murrieta for 2026

Murrieta's Own Functional Medicine Practice Earns Top Community Recognition, Backed by Authentic Patient Feedback

MURRIETA, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoyt Integrative Health, a leading functional medicine practice in Southern California, has been officially recognized as the Best Holistic Medicine Practitioner in Murrieta for 2026 by BusinessRate, as part of its BEST of 2026 Awards. The honor is based on verified data from Google Reviews, analyzed and certified by BusinessRate, earned not by application or nomination, but by the authentic feedback of real patients.

The recognition reflects the trust that the Murrieta community has placed in Dr. Tracy Hoyt and his team over more than three decades of dedicated service. With a whole-person, root-cause philosophy at the core of every patient interaction, Hoyt Integrative Health continues to stand apart in a crowded wellness landscape.

"When someone walks through our doors, or joins us virtually, they're often carrying years of unanswered questions about their health," noted Dr. Hoyt. "This award belongs to every patient who trusted us with those questions, and to a team that shows up every day committed to finding real answers. That's what functional medicine is all about - managing how someone feels and genuinely understanding why."

A Whole-Person Approach to Health

Founded by Dr. Tracy Hoyt, Hoyt Integrative Health is a functional health and integrative wellness practice built on personalized, root-cause care. Rather than simply managing symptoms, the practice works to identify and address the underlying factors contributing to each patient's health challenges. Services include functional medicine, chronic disease remission support, and integrative health care, all tailored to each individual's unique needs.

Dr. Hoyt holds a Bachelor of Science and a Doctorate of Chiropractic from Southern California University of Health Sciences, completed a comprehensive postdoctoral residency with board certification, and earned his Functional Medicine Practitioner certification from the University of Functional Medicine. This academic foundation informs a care philosophy that goes well beyond symptom management.

Integrative Care, Now More Accessible Than Ever

In addition to in-person visits at the Murrieta location, Hoyt Integrative Health offers virtual functional medicine appointments for patients throughout California. Virtual appointments provide the same personalized, in-depth care experience, including comprehensive consultations, individualized care plans, and ongoing support, without the need to travel. This makes expert integrative wellness care available to patients regardless of location or schedule.

Learn More or Schedule an Appointment

To learn more about Hoyt Integrative Health's services or to schedule an in-person or virtual appointment, visit https://hoytintegrativehealth.com/ or call (951) 973-0773.

About Hoyt Integrative Health

Founded by Dr. Tracy Hoyt, Hoyt Integrative Health provides functional medicine services that address the root causes of health challenges rather than simply managing symptoms. The practice specializes in supporting patients with chronic conditions, autoimmune disorders, digestive issues, hormone imbalances, and environmental sensitivities through comprehensive testing, personalized protocols, and ongoing support.

Media Contact

Dr. Tracy Hoyt, Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner, Hoyt Integrative Health, 1 (951) 973-0773, [email protected], https://hoytintegrativehealth.com

SOURCE Hoyt Integrative Health