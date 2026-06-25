HOYTS Partners with GDC Technology to Attain the Peak of Cinema

"It offers 30 times better picture contrast and millions more pixels than traditional cinema projection, creating a level of immersion and precision unlike anything Australian cinemagoers have experienced before." Post this

A Historic First for Australasia

HOYTS APEX at Melbourne Central and Karrinyup are the exhibitors latest premium large format experience, utilizing Tricorne latest LED screen technology that incorporates micro-perforations within the screen to allow sound to pass directly through, delivering an immersive audio experience, combined with world leading HDR visual clarity and depth.

HOYTS Karrinyup boasts a 25 meters wide by 11 meters tall screen, powered by over 24 million pixels, and is currently the world's largest cinema LED screen operating in a commercial multiplex. The HOYTS Melbourne Central screen, at 21 meters wide by 9 meters tall with over 17 million pixels, is equally without peer in Australia.

Chairman and CEO of GDC Technology, Dr Man Nang Chong highlighted "HOYTS APEX is powered by our latest micro-perforated, HDR ("High Dynamic Range) LED technology, delivering the most advanced big-screen experience available today."

"It offers 30 times better picture contrast and millions more pixels than traditional cinema projection, creating a level of immersion and precision unlike anything Australian cinemagoers have experienced before."

Engineering for the Demands of Premium Exhibition

Achieving screens of this scale required solving challenges that go beyond pixel count. Tricorne Premium LED's ultra-thin panels are engineered to tile seamlessly across surfaces of this size without visible joints, while the curved geometry — a defining characteristic of APEX — demands precision manufacturing. The result is a screen surface that wraps the viewer's field of vision and minimizes edge distortion, a perceptible difference at these dimensions.

Tricorne Premium LED screens deliver a HDR visual experience traditional projection systems cannot replicate. Deep blacks, high dynamic range, and DCI-P3 color accuracy combined with a 160° wide viewing angle ensure a consistent viewing experience from every seat in the auditorium.

The acoustic integration is perhaps the most technically consequential innovation. The micro-perforated panel design renders the entire screen surface acoustically transparent, allowing the speakers to be positioned directly behind the LED screen.

Damian Keogh, CEO and President of HOYTS Group, added "What sets APEX apart is its combination of a curved LED screen of spectacular scale, cutting-edge LED technology delivering true pixel perfection, and Dolby Atmos immersive sound, bringing every moment to life with remarkable clarity and depth."

Broader Application

Beyond feature film presentations, the Tricorne Premium LED platform deployed within APEX is designed to support an extensive range of content formats. The display system's native brightness, contrast, and resolution characteristics make it well-suited for live event broadcasting, alternative content programming, and emerging HDR and high-frame-rate delivery formats — providing HOYTS with a future-ready infrastructure.

For the cinema industry more broadly, HOYTS APEX provides a substantive, at-scale proof-of-concept for premium large-format LED as a viable and superior alternative to laser projection in premium-tier auditoriums.

About HOYTS (www.hoyts.com.au)

Since opening the doors of its first cinema in 1909, HOYTS has gone on to become one of the world's leading entertainment companies, with more than 500 screens and over 59,000 seats across the network. Today, HOYTS is the largest single-brand movie exhibitor in Australia and New Zealand.

About GDC Technology Limited (www.gdc-tech.com)

GDC Technology Limited ('GDC') is a global leader in digital cinema solutions, specializing in cutting-edge technologies that elevate the theatrical experience. With an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturing facility, GDC develops and produces high-performance HDR and SDR media servers for both digital projectors and LED cinema displays, alongside content storage systems, immersive and surround cinema audio processors, and comprehensive enterprise software — including theatre management and advanced automation systems.

As a licensee of DTS Surround and DTS:X for IAB (Immersive Audio Bitstream), GDC integrates object-based immersive sound technology into its media servers and audio processors, delivering unparalleled audio experiences. The company also offers a full suite of digital cinema products and services, including 3D solutions, audio equipment, projector laser retrofits, projector lamps, and post-production support — empowering cinemas worldwide with innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions.

About Tricorne Premium LED (www.tricorne.com.sg)

Tricorne Premium LED is a pioneering Singapore-based technology company specializing in advanced LED display solutions for the cinematic industry. Leveraging state-of-the-art engineering, Tricorne Premium LED is committed to delivering unparalleled visual and auditory experiences for theatres worldwide. The company's flagship product, the DCI-certified Fully Acoustically Transparent Cinema LED Screen, represents the future of cinema, offering brilliant, seamless visuals without compromising the pristine audio performance required for immersive, high-fidelity film presentation.

Media Contact: Tony Adamson

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (214) 686-0491

Photo- HOYTS APEX cinema at Melbourne Central, Australia: Click here

Photo- HOYTS APEX cinema at Karrinyup, Australia: Click here

SOURCE GDC Technology