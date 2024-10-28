Hozzl.com: Real-Time AI Analysis of Government Activities - How Are You Affected?

Hozzl.com is an AI-powered platform offering real-time analysis of congressional activities. By providing personalized insights and legislative updates, Hozzl enables individuals to understand and engage with the U.S. legislative process in an accessible and meaningful way.
WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hozzl.com, an innovative platform offering real-time analysis of congressional activities, has officially launched. The site provides users with AI-driven insights into how lawmakers' actions directly affect their lives, transforming the way people stay informed about U.S. legislation.
Since the start of the 118th Congress on January 3rd, 2023, nearly 20,000 bills have been introduced, many of which have the potential to impact millions of Americans. Hozzl.com gives users the tools to understand these decisions in a personalized and accessible manner. Using advanced artificial intelligence, the platform delivers customized updates and analyses of legislative impacts, ensuring individuals can stay informed and engaged.
"Understanding Congress' activities is essential for every citizen, and Hozzl makes it easier than ever to see how legislation affects your daily life." said Lee Gilliam, founder of Hozzl. "Our AI technology empowers users to track bills, assess policy impacts, and engage with the legislative process in unprecedented ways."
Hozzl.com is designed for individuals who want to stay informed and take an active role in shaping the future of their communities. From healthcare and tax reform to environmental policies, Hozzl.com provides users with a clear view of how Congress' decisions impact their lives and what steps they can take in response.
About Hozzl
Hozzl.com is an AI-powered platform offering real-time analysis of congressional activities. By providing personalized insights and legislative updates, Hozzl.com enables individuals to understand and engage with the U.S. legislative process in an accessible and meaningful way.
Media Contact
Lee Gilliam, Carova Labs, LLC, 1 9104428163, [email protected], https://hozzl.com
SOURCE Hozzl.com
Share this article