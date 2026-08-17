HP Joins LOT Network's Protective Community With its 25,000 Patents

the addition of HP means that LOT Network members are now immunized against patent assertion litigation from more than 25% of all US patents.

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LOT Network, a non-profit community of over 6,300 companies committed to protecting innovation from the threat of patent assertion entities (PAEs), today announced HP has joined its ranks. The addition of HP is a significant milestone, with wide-reaching implications for members. With its more than 25,000 patents, the addition of HP means that LOT Network members are now immunized against patent litigation from more than 25% of all US patents, if they fall into the hands of a PAE.

Ken Seddon, CEO of LOT Network said, "This is a significant addition to our ever-growing community, and a strategic decision by a company that understands what LOT Network offers to members. We are thrilled to welcome HP to our membership ranks, and we applaud the company for their commitment to innovation and collaboration."

Recent shifts in the patent litigation landscape have heightened the importance of proactive intellectual property management. If a patent owned by a member is later transferred to a PAE, all other members automatically receive a license to that patent – effectively immunizing against that patent as a litigation threat in the hands of a PAE.

Ceyda Maisami, VP, Associate General Counsel, IP & Standards, HP said, "By joining LOT, HP brings a significant global patent portfolio into the LOT community, reinforcing the strength and scale of the network and contributing to broader industry efforts to reduce unnecessary litigation through efficient licensing."

For more details, read this post on LOT Network's blog, insightsHUB.

About LOT Network

LOT Network, the world's largest patent licensing platform, is an international, non-profit community of leading global companies committed to protecting themselves against costly litigation from patent assertion entities (PAEs). LOT Network currently includes more than 6,300 members in 76 countries from PAE litigation, over 6 million worldwide patent assets and counting and includes over 25% of all U.S. patents within the organization. Members include market leaders such as Toyota, HP, Visa, Canon, Google, Red Hat, JP Morgan Chase, Tesla, Cisco, Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba, and Salesforce, as well as innovative companies across industries. Visit www.lotnet.com to learn more or download LOT Network's agreement.

Media Contact

Sandi Adam for, LOT Network, 1 7087526919, [email protected], lotnet.com

SOURCE LOT Network