HPC Fire Inspired Announces Galaxy Outdoor of Las Vegas Grand Re-Opening Event After Recent Acquisition

Where: Galaxy Outdoor by HPC Fire Inspired, 4425 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89103

The acquisition of Galaxy Outdoor marks a significant step in HPC Fire Inspired's commitment to offering a comprehensive range of high-quality outdoor living products, including premium grills, outdoor kitchens, and various lifestyle accessories. This strategic acquisition complements HPC Fire Inspired's dedication to providing exceptional outdoor living solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers.

The Grand Re-Opening Event, scheduled from November 16th to November 19th, will showcase the expanded product line, enhanced services, and a renewed commitment to customer satisfaction. Attendees can expect exclusive discounts, live product demonstrations, expert consultations, and a chance to win exciting giveaways.

"The acquisition of Galaxy Outdoor aligns perfectly with our vision of providing top-tier outdoor living products and services. This union allows us to offer an even more extensive range of high-quality solutions to our valued customers," said Sean Steimle, CEO at HPC Fire Inspired.

The Grand Re-Opening Event will take place at our newly combined West Coast Distribution facility, offering a unique opportunity for both new and existing customers to explore an unparalleled collection of outdoor living products and experience the exceptional service that has become synonymous with HPC Fire Inspired.

About HPC Fire Inspired: HPC Fire Inspired is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products, specializing in fire features, outdoor kitchens, grills, and accessories. Committed to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, HPC Fire Inspired offers a diverse range of products designed to enhance and elevate outdoor living spaces.

For media inquiries or about the Grand Re-Opening Event or HPC Fire Inspired, please contact: Chad Ewing, VP of Sales & Marketing, [email protected]

Chad Ewing, HPC Fire Inspired, 1 (937) 436-9800, [email protected], www.hpcfire.com

