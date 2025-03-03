HPC Fire Inspired Announces Strategic Acquisition of Dekko Inc. to Drive International Growth and Innovation

"This is a significant step forward for both HPC and Dekko," said Sean Steimle, CEO of HPC Fire Inspired. "By combining our strengths, we are creating a stronger future for our employees, customers, and business partners." Post this

West Coast Expansion: Dekko will utilize HPC's Las Vegas Distribution Center to better serve customers in the western U.S.

Eastern U.S. Support: Dekko will leverage HPC's Dayton, Ohio facility for distribution and manufacturing in the eastern U.S.

facility for distribution and manufacturing in the eastern U.S. Canadian Presence: HPC will strengthen its reach in Canada by utilizing Dekko's Kingsville, Ontario facility.

by utilizing Dekko's facility. Product Expansion: HPC will introduce concrete enclosures under its brand, driving additional sales growth.

By integrating the expertise of both teams, HPC and Dekko will accelerate product innovation, expand sales reach, and enhance the overall customer experience. This collaboration fosters knowledge sharing and teamwork, driving greater success as a unified company. As a larger, integrated organization, HPC and Dekko will also improve efficiency in navigating geopolitical and trade challenges, including cross-border logistics, tariffs, international hiring, and global trade shows. Additionally, both companies remain committed to structured, professional management practices, ensuring the right processes and resources are in place for sustained growth and long-term success.

This acquisition also brings significant benefits to dealers, enhancing their support in multiple ways. HPC will provide expanded technical support, offering more in-depth assistance for applications and installations to ensure seamless product integration. Dealers will also gain access to enhanced marketing resources, including co-branding opportunities and promotional materials to drive sales. Furthermore, with increased resources, HPC will offer dedicated customer service, ensuring quick responses and tailored support to meet dealer needs.

Over the coming weeks, both companies will share further details on the integration process, ensuring a smooth transition. The focus remains on leveraging the strengths of both organizations to maximize value for customers and partners. This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter, positioning HPC and Dekko for even greater success.

Media Contact

Chad Ewing, HPC fire Inspired, 1 9376064731, [email protected], www.hpcfire.com

Sean Steimle, HPC Fire Inspired, 1 9377102161, [email protected], www.hpcfire.com

SOURCE HPC fire Inspired