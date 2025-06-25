HPI Appoints Bob Sullivan as Chief Transformation Officer to Drive Digital and Operations Innovations

HPI, a leading national third-party administrator (TPA) of self-funded benefits, proudly announces the appointment of Bob Sullivan as chief transformation officer. Post this

"I am thrilled to welcome Bob Sullivan as our new chief transformation officer," said Deb Hodges, President and CEO of HPI. "His extensive experience and proven leadership in healthcare transformation align perfectly with our mission to evolve operational excellence and innovation. With Bob's leadership, we are confident that we will drive our mission forward and position ourselves as the best TPA in the country."

As Chief Transformation Officer, Bob will work closely with executive leadership to implement scalable technology solutions across the organization and align strategic opportunities for growth. HPI's development of this new executive role reflects the organization's commitment to continuous improvement and evolution in a rapidly changing healthcare and health insurance landscape.

"I'm excited to join HPI, their great leadership team, and the many colleagues who are redefining and improving healthcare and benefits every day for our customers, partners, and especially the members we serve," said Bob. "As we embark on a transformation journey to become even better, we'll keep the members at the focus of everything we do."

HPI redefines what is possible with self-funded health plans. As a leading national third-party administrator, they partner with health plan brokers and employers to provide innovative self-funding strategies and customized plans tailored to each client's needs and population. HPI's solutions give employers greater cost transparency and control, while elevating the member experience. Their entrepreneurial spirit, flexible approach, and personalized service have helped to serve clients of all sizes across all industries, delivering novel strategies that make the most of every healthcare dollar.

