HPPY Skin Stays Cool Under Pressure With the Launch of Three New Cryo-Facial Masks

After four years of research and development, the brand's latest science-backed, pH-balanced Cryo-Facial Masks—Rewind, Calm, and Clarity—are meticulously crafted with a blend of fresh superfood ingredients such as strawberries, kale, and banana, combined with clinically effective doses of powerful skincare ingredients like salicylic acid and niacinamide. Each mask is designed to treat one of the most common skincare concerns such as acne, inflammation and aging. The smoothie-like texture of each mask stays cool on contact and infuses the skin with pure, effective ingredients. Each mask is produced, shipped, and stored under refrigeration to preserve the integrity and potency of every beneficial component.

As the first skincare brand manufactured at an FDA and USDA-certified food facility, HPPY Skin ensures that every ingredient is thoroughly vetted and held to the highest standard. The result is a responsibly sourced and cruelty-free line of products free from fillers, toxins, extracts and other harmful ingredients. "Our commitment to freshness and purity is at the heart of everything we do at HPPY Skin," says Founder Hannah Penn. "We've harnessed HPP technology to deliver skincare that not only rejuvenates, but also respects the skin's natural pH-balance."

Launch Information and Availability:

All HPPY Skin Masks are available exclusively on hppyskin.com (1 Mask for $16; 5 Masks for $56; 20 Masks for $200):

HPPY Skin Rewind Cryo-Facial Mask: Revitalizes skin's radiance with red grapes, lactic acid, and rosehip oil.

94% of respondents in a 2024 consumer perception study thought their skin looked brighter, healthier and more youthful immediately after using the mask.

HPPY Skin Calm Cryo-Facial Mask: Soothes and nourishes stressed skin with centella flower, banana, and barrier-boosting ceramides.

100% of respondents in a 2024 consumer perception study reported that their skin felt smoother and less irritated immediately after using the mask, while 94% reported less redness and an immediate improvement in their skin's texture.

HPPY Skin Clarity Cryo-Facial Mask: Purifies, brightens, and tightens pores with mint and kale, while salicylic acid and niacinamide work to reduce oil and calm irritation.

100% of respondents in a 2024 consumer perception study thought their skin felt softer and smoother immediately after using the mask, while 90% noticed a reduction in pore size & 84% saw a reduction in blemishes within 24 hours after using the mask.

