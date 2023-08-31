HPRC Physical Therapy Announces Partnership with Excel Physical Therapy

"We couldn't be more excited to be joining the HPRC Physical Therapy family. Their established practice, with a reputation for superior customer service and quality care, is the perfect fit for us. We can't wait to see what this partnership will bring!" ~ said Jeff Galloway, Owner of Excel PT Tweet this

"We have been searching for a reputable business partner that can help us continue along this growth trajectory, and we couldn't be more excited to be joining the HPRC Physical Therapy family," said Jeff Galloway, MPT, OTR/L, MTC, CSCS, CHT, Owner of Excel PT. "Their established practice, with a reputation for superior customer service and quality care, is the perfect fit for us. We can't wait to see what this partnership will bring!"

Additionally, as HPRC has been a member of the Confluent Health family since 2020, Excel PT's clinical team will now have access to Confluent Health's established ecosystem of management services as well as education and musculoskeletal health support resources such as efficient community outreach, digital innovations, value-based care pathway models, and marketing and finance tools. Resources include best in brand physical therapy partnerships, such as the PTPN network, continuing education programs and staff development opportunities with Evidence in Motion, a nationally recognized residency, fellowship, and certification education provider in physical and occupational therapy programs and Fit For Work, the leading provider of employee safety.

"Since opening our doors, our vision has been to provide the highest level of service to our patients and referring physicians throughout all of our clinics and across the state of Georgia," said Patrick Graham, PT, MBA, President and COO of HPRC. "We are delighted that this partnership will allow us to continue this vision and reach more residents than before."

This partnership expands access to our physical therapy services to 15 clinics across Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina. Confluent Health's CEO, Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, states, "We are proud of our continued partnership with HPRC and are excited to welcome Excel PT into the growing Confluent Health family that now has clinics in 35 states nationwide. We are honored to have this pre-eminent group of clinical leaders from HRPC and Excel PT. Our partnership has endless possibilities."

For more information about HPRC visit their website at hprc.net. To schedule an appointment with one of Excel PT's expert therapists, visit their website at excelptotga.com or call 770-603-7050.

About HPRC Physical Therapy: HPRC is a Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, HPRC positively impacts patients' lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit hprc.net, or find them on Facebook at @hprctherapy.

About Confluent Health: Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluenthealth.

