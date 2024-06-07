HR & Legal Recruitment Powerhouse Bill Mateikis Joins TriSearch as Practice Leader

TriSearch, the internationally recognized leader in talent acquisition (Forbes, Hunt Scanlon Top 50), welcomes Bill Mateikis as its new HR & Legal Recruitment Practice Leader. Post this

Bill is known for his persistent drive for execution excellence, high integrity, candor, collaborative style, and his insightful approach to talent challenges from both the client and candidate perspectives. Having spent the past three years at a retained executive search firm executing HR, Legal and Compliance searches, Bill's longstanding perspective is that, as important as executive roles are to an organization, the Human Capital and Talent needs most crucial to an organization's success are below the executive suite.

Bill states, "I decided to join TriSearch for two fundamental reasons. First, because of the TriSearch culture of client collaboration, internal teamwork, tenacious execution, high integrity, and values beyond words and second, but equally critical, my certainty that I will make a broader and greater impact for clients at TriSearch."

"We have been partnering with Bill for years as a referral partner," states Bob Aylsworth, CEO of TriSearch, "And we couldn't be happier to have him join our team! Bill's talent and experience will be instrumental to our HR and Legal recruitment solutions while his professional and personal character are second to none."

While continuing strategic individual searches, Mateikis will leverage TriSearch's Customized Partnership Recruiting (CPR) model to tailor solutions for clients. He'll also actively seek referral partners to expand TriSearch's reach.

Media Contact

Michael Goetz, TriSearch, 1 4245373736, [email protected], https://www.trisearch.com/

